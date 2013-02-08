Get Your First Look at Beyoncé’s March 2013 Vogue Cover

In case her insanely well-regarded Super Bowl halftime show performance, HBO documentary, and upcoming world tour weren’t enough, it’s just been solidified that it’s truly the year of Beyoncé thanks to this just-leaked March 2013 Vogue cover. The image first popped up earlier today on a fan blog dedicated to the singer. Queen Bey covers the mag’s “Power Issue,” which is only appropriate considering she pretty much rules the world right now.

Past “Power” covers have included Lady Gaga, Adele, and Jennifer Hudson, so she’s in good company. Beyoncé appears elegant and simple, wearing soft makeup and her hair in a chic updo. We aren’t positive, but we’re pretty sure the black and white frock she’s rocking is Givenchy.

This is Bey’s second Vogue cover—she previously appeared on the April 2009 issue.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s cover?