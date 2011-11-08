Beyoncé’s Baby Will Receive The Most Ridiculous Gift Ever

Sigh. What I wouldn’t give to be the future daughter of Beyonc and Jay-Z. Not only are her parents two of the richest, most successful, attractive (ugh, Jay’s attractive in his own way), and talented people in the world, but their friends are almost at the same level. And to a kid, that means only one thing: extremely lavish presents.

Queen B’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland is one of those high profile friends, and after letting it slip that hip hop’s power couple (okay, the world’s power couple) were expecting a little girl, she probably felt pretty bad. So, she did what anyone would do: bought that baby a $5,200 Swarovski-crystal studded Baby Diamond Bathtub.

Honestly, Kell? Look, I get that it’s Hollywood and we’ve seen some other celebrity offspring get ridiculously pampered, but this just takes the cake. Yes, Suri Cruise may not leave the house without heels measuring at least two inches and her custom mini Dolce & Gabbana purse that matches her mommy’s, but FASHION IS FASHION!

Of course, little Skyler Berman has more Missoni than Margherita herself and an Herms blanket (that I would cut off an ear for) adorning his crib, but that’s not his fault. What the hell do you expect when your mom is Rachel Zoe? If your mom brings more than two Chanel cardigans to the hospital when she’s giving birth, you know what you’re in for (even if you don’t know your own name yet).

I just hope Babyonc isn’t too spoiled and has the same amazing work ethic as her parents!