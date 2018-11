Sketches have arrived of what Beyonce, sorry, Sasha Fierce will be wearing on stage. The costumes, designed by Thierry Mugler play up the superstar’s sassier alter ego and as he says “The duality between being a woman and a warrior.”

According to the designer and creative advisor for her world tour, we can expect a lot of metamorphosis during the show.

The tour kicks off today in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and wouldn’t it be great it if the merch table sold those glasses.