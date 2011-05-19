StyleCaster
Beyonce’s ‘Run The World’ Video Brings The Fashion Big Guns

Beyonc‘s latest music video for “Run The World (Girls)” premiered last night during American Idol, and while we aren’t huge fans of the actual song, the dancingwhich is on par with her amazing “Single Ladies” routineand the fresh-off-the-runway fashion have us watching the clip over and over again. She starts off in a medieval-inspired red dress from Alexander McQueen‘s Fall 2010 collection (the last one designed by the man himself), hits up some haute couture in the middle with a black gown by Jean Paul Gaultier and a white one by Givenchy, gets a bit avant garde with a gold, scaly Gareth Pugh mini dress, and sexes up the screen in two Pucci gownsone yellow, one greenwith super high slits.

Check out the video belowthen click through to see her outfits on the runwayand tell us which one of B’s looks is your favorite!

Alexander McQueen Fall 2010

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Emilio Pucci Fall 2011

Emilio Pucci Spring 2010

Gareth Pugh Fall 2011

Givenchy Couture

