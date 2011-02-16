StyleCaster
Beyonce’s New, “Sweet Dreams” Music Video

Beyonce's New, "Sweet Dreams" Music Video

Beyonce debuted her new music video, “Sweet Dreams” off her album, “I Am… Sasha Fierce” available now.

The introduction features Beyonce re-enacting the part in Ghostbusters when Sigorne Sigorknee Sigourney Weaver (as Dana Barrett) is possessed by… the Stay Puft Marshmallow man and levitates over her bed. I just love how relatable this part of the video is. I totally sleep in full make up on black velour sheets with a bear skin comforter and have a dove that leads me to dreamland… I often forget that celebrities are real people too.

Beyonce spends the rest of the video dancing in a variety of short dresses and gets like THISCLOSE to a major crotch shot.

