Beyonce’s New, “Sweet Dreams” Music Video

Beyonce debuted her new music video, “Sweet Dreams” off her album, “I Am… Sasha Fierce” available now.

The introduction features Beyonce re-enacting the part in Ghostbusters when Sigorne Sigorknee Sigourney Weaver (as Dana Barrett) is possessed by… the Stay Puft Marshmallow man and levitates over her bed. I just love how relatable this part of the video is. I totally sleep in full make up on black velour sheets with a bear skin comforter and have a dove that leads me to dreamland… I often forget that celebrities are real people too.

Beyonce spends the rest of the video dancing in a variety of short dresses and gets like THISCLOSE to a major crotch shot.