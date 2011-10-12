Beyonce’s Makin’ Babies…and Maternity Clothes

When you’re having a crappy day, the last thing you want to do is read about Beyonc. I mean, she’s the literal embodiment of perfection in every single way. (Trust me, you’ll never be as good as her, so you might as well accept it now.)

The pregnant wonder woman appears on the cover of November’s Harper’s Bazaar, and she chatted with the mag about everything from her fashion favorites to her somewhat unlikely BFF Gwyneth Paltrow (who is quoted in the piece calling her “B” — color me jealous). Anyway, apparently Beyonce is absolutely loving her new fuller figure and the opportunities she has to dress it. She loves it so much that she’s hard at work with her wacky mom Tina Knowles on a maternity line for their line House of Deron collection.

Since she can do no wrong, I can’t wait to see what they come up with. And while she’s embracing her maternal instincts, she’s not about to give up her sexy.

“I love figuring out designs that still make me feel edgy and sexy while pregnant. Flowy fabrics are always flattering,” she says, “but I still rock my stilettos.”

Of course she does. (Oh, and how amazing is the Terry Richardson shot cover?)