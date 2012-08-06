Beyonce’s Bizarre New Nail Art Shows Her Love For Jay-Z

The obsession with nail art only continues to grow, with celebrities like Jessica Biel and Zooey Deschanel donning intricate fingernail designs on the red carpet. Sometimes, the nails are by far the most interesting part of the outfit, but there are definitely those who take it a little too far.

Case in point: Beyonce debuted her latest nail art on her Tumblr page, and we’re not entirely sure what to think of it. In the photo, one can clearly see that two of her nails are emblazoned with little images of herself and Jay-Z — rather like the photos one would put in a locket, except in this case, Beyonce put it on her nails.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are undoubtedly one of our favorite celebrity couples and we’re happy to see them going strong, but this over-the-top shrine to their relationship seems a bit much. Fair to say that if anyone can pull this off without too many eye rolls, it’s Beyonce, but still. From now on, however, we’ll definitely be making it a point to check out her nails whenever she’s spotted out and about in New York!

What do you think of Beyonce’s new nail art? Over-the-top or endearing?