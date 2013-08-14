We Want Beyonce’s 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Convertible

No minivans for Beyoncé! The pop star regularly ditches her entourage and chauffeur to get behind the wheel herself—of her own Rolls-Royce 1959 Silver Cloud II convertible limousine, that is. The glamorous automobile was reportedly a gift from husband Jay-Z for her 25th birthday (the singer is now 32). It is rumored that he delivered the car to her with a sign that said ‘Reserved for Mrs. Carter’ on the driver’s seat. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé is still enthralled by her luxury automobile. Hey, wouldn’t you be? Lately, she’s been seen driving around New York City and the Hamptons in it, and posing in numerous pictures with it.

The car boasts wide leather seats, a 6.2L engine, and the capacity to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 10.9 seconds, making it one of the most desired vintage cars in the world. The blue leather interior matches the sky blue façade that is off set with a navy blue top and wide white wall tires. The estimated cost of Beyoncé’s dream car? $1 million.

Hubby Jay-Z was recently seen riding shot gun next to Queen B with one-year-old Blue Ivy sitting comfortably in her car seat in the second row. The family looked effortlessly cool with the top down as they drove back to the city after a quick trip to the Hamptons.

