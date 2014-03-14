StyleCaster
You Have to See This: Two Guys Sing Beyoncé’s Entire Album in 5 Minutes

Meghan Blalock
by

This is just a thing that happens now: every three months or so, someone comes out with a cover of a Beyoncé song that tops the one that came three months prior. Beyoncé covers are the new black, people.

But the most recent one that’s starting to go viral is especially, well, special. Male singing duo Superfruit just couldn’t decide which song from Beyoncé’s latest album they wanted to cover, so they did them all—but  compressed them down to five minutes.

Watch the clip below!

