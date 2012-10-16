AP Source: Beyoncé Set To Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

After last year’s Super Bowl halftime show — which featured Madonna running around in a bizarre gladiator ensemble — we’re thrilled that Beyoncé will reportedly headline this year’s halftime show in New Orleans on February 3, according to a source who told the Associated Press.

While we all know Beyoncé consistently kills it when she takes the stage, one of the coolest things about the halftime show is the guest appearances by other artists, and — since Queen Bey always travels with her crew — we’re hoping hubby Jay-Z will be in tow (and, hopefully for us girl group aficionados, her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland).

Frankly, we can’t think of a better choice – this is definitely the draw they need to get non-football fans to tune in. The official announcement is expected tomorrow, the source said.