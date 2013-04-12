Beyoncé to Wear Custom Dsquared2 on Mrs. Carter Tour

She’s arguably the world’s biggest star, so it makes sense that Beyoncé spares no expense when it comes to her tours—and that obviously includes cutting-edge and custom-made costumes.

This time around, Bey enlisted Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 to create the looks for her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, which starts Monday in Serbia.

Considering Dsquared2 is a celebrity favorite known for elaborate runway shows that have featured folks like Christina Aguilera and Rihanna, we’re sure they can rise to the occasion—but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t slightly surprised by Bey’s choice.

Given the fact that Givenchy’s creative director Riccardo Tisci was said to be designing her Super Bowl outfit (it ended up being a total rumor—she wore an ensemble from New York-based designer Rubin Singer), we suspected she may have opted for a slightly more elevated label for the highly-anticipated tour.

Nonetheless, Dsquared2’s edgy designs will surely fit in with the aesthetic of the show. After all, the Caten brothers are responsible for the costumes at Britney Spears‘ widely-praised 2009 Circus tour.

What do you think of Beyonce’s wardrobe choice? Let us know!