Madame Tussauds Removes Beyonce Wax Figure for Fixes Amid Backlash

Update: July 21, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. EST

Two days after a Beyonce wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City was dragged for looking nothing like her, the museum took back the statue to make some changes.

According to the New York Times, the figure was removed to make It changes—an unclear description that only vaguely addresses the criticism the statue got for its light skin tone and thin figure.

“We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York,” Madame Tussauds said in a statement.

As for the hashtag #TussaudsSoWhite that spawned after the light-skinned Beyonce figure went viral, Tussauds maintains that they try to be racially accurate to all their wax figures.

“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage,” Madame Tussauds told Page Six.

Original: July 19, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. EST

We’re no strangers to coming across celebrity look-alikes. (Gigi Hadid, Ryan Gosling, and Kim Kardashian are just some recent gems we’ve found.) So when we heard wind that Beyonce—aka the Queen of Everything—was going to get her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, we thought, if we couldn’t get a flesh-and-blood Beyonce twin, a wax one was probably second-best. Right? Wrong.

A wax figure of the 35-year-old singer is going viral after a Twitter user snapped a photo of the statue at Madame Tussauds’s New York City location, and the Internet noticed that there was something a little (more like, a lot) off with the supposed wax look-alike. Dressed in a blue sequined romper and black thigh-high boots, the wax figure was quickly roasted by the Internet for its perplexing light-toned skin and just general non-Beyonce characteristics.

In fact, the figure drew similarities to a plethora of other celebrities—including Lindsay Lohan, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and Shakira—none of whom are Beyonce. Madame Tussauds recreating Kylie Jenner‘s wax figure so accurately that even her family was fooled, while making Beyonce look like a Shakira-Mariah-Carey-Lindsay-Lohan hybrid. (And from the looks of a tweet of other Beyonce wax figures from around the world, people really need to get their glasses checked before molding a wax-version Bey.)

While most of the time we can sorta, kinda see the resemblance in celebrity wax figures (even the worst ones), there’s no saving this one. On behalf of the world, Bey, we are so sorry. They really did you dirty.