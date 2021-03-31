Beyoncé Just Posted a Rare Photo of Her Twins & They Are So Grown Up Now

It’s so rare that we get a glimpse at Beyoncé’s twins, so any day Queen Bey shares a photo of Rumi and Sir is a day to celebrate. And that day has come: The “Black Parade” singer just shared the sweetest flicks of her kids on Instagram, and we can’t believe how grown up they all are now.

Beyoncé welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter with her husband Jay-Z in June 2017. While we know this marks over three years since her twins entered the world, it’s still kind of mindblowing to realize that these babies aren’t actually babies anymore. In case you needed any confirmation, though, just take a look at the photos Bey shared from her recent trip to the beach with her family.

The “Brown Skin Girl” singer, 39, shared a gallery of flicks to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 31. In the first, Bey posed with her eldest daughter, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. The duo sported cute frames in the flick, which was taken just two weeks after both took home Grammy awards at the 63rd Annual Recording Academy Awards. Blue took home her first-ever Grammy win for her appearance in one of Bey’s music videos, whereas her mom topped the record for the woman with the most awards in Grammy’s history after taking home four golden gramophone trophies.

In her Instagram post, Beyoncé also gave fans a rare glimpse at her twins, posting photos of each of them as they played by the water on the beach. While Rumi and Sir had their backs turned to the camera, it was clear by looking at them just how much they’ve grown—and honestly, this little peek was the gift we didn’t even know we needed.

Beyoncé has always been very vocal about her experiences as a mother, and in 2019, she opened up about her difficult pregnancy with her twins. She revealed during Homecoming, her documentary for Netflix, that pregnancy complications nearly cost her and one of her twins’ lives.

“My body went through more than I knew it could. I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had an extremely difficult pregnancy,” she said during the doc. “I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia, and in the womb, one of my babies’ heartbeats paused a few times, so I needed to get an emergency C-section.”

Thankfully, everything worked out OK for Bey and her babies—and we get to see them all thriving together today and for years to come!