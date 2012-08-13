StyleCaster
Inside Beyoncé's World: Intimate Photos of Blue Ivy, Private Planes, More

Spencer Cain
As she has skyrocketed to global fame, Beyoncé has made sure to keep her private life completely separate from her public persona. She managed to stay out of the tabloids for years and flew as under the radar as she could, all the while pumping out chart-topping hits and dating rapper Jay-Z. The high-profile couple even managed to get married completely in secret.

After a few years of wedded bliss and the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy, however, Beyoncé has really embraced social media, letting the world in to her glamorous, globetrotting-yet-somehow-down-to-earth life. While many celebrities like to share tidbits of their daily lives through Twitter, Beyoncé prefers a more visual aesthetic and has a real passion for Tumblr.

Her latest photos depict her summer so far — full of family time, admiring her hubby doing what he does best, and most importantly, amazing shots of Blue Ivy.

Click through the gallery above for a look into Queen Bey’s castle.

1 of 10

Beyonce feeds her daughter Blue Ivy, clad in Jay-Z's tour shirt. 

Photo: IamBeyonce/IamBeyonce

Some casual private plane fun. 

Photo: Beyonce's Tumblr/

A Beyonce and Solange glamour shot. 

Photo: Beyonce's Tumblr/

A view of the Watch the Throne tour. 

Photo: I am Beyonce/I am Beyonce

Beyonce kicking back with a hula hoop. 

Photo: I am Beyonce/I am Beyonce

We're obsessed with this picture. 

Photo: I am Beyonce/I am Beyonce

A high-powered pow-wow. 

Photo: I am Beyonce/I am Beyonce

A paper and some awesome nails. 

Photo: Beyonce Tumblr/

Beyonce gets back to her Texas roots. 

Photo: I am Beyonce/I am Beyonce

Solange grocery shopping. 

Photo: Beyonce Tumblr/

