Beyonce Tries To Oust Lady Gaga As Most Fashionable Pop Star

It’s been Lady Gaga week here at StyleCasterbetween her brand new single “Edge of Glory,” the continued buzz about her “Judas” video, her bizarre outfit choices in Cannes and on American Idol and her debut as a columnist in the latest issue of V, we could barely keep up with all of the news. Today, though, the tables have turned, and there’s another pop superstar on our radar: the inimitable Beyonc, who Gaga so affectionately calls Honey B.

Last night, The Fashion Spot leaked the singer’s W coverthree of them, in factand the vivid shots are looking pretty fierce, not wacky or weird like Gaga’s recent covers. In addition, Elle.com got a sneak peak of Beyonc’s new single cover, and she’s wearing one of the gorgeous Givenchy Couture bird dresses. What can we say? Girl’s got good taste.

These two singing sensations might be BFFs and collaborators, but they certainly don’t raid each other’s closets. Which of the ladies do you think deserves the title of most fashionable pop star?