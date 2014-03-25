A Look at Beyoncé’s Tour Costumes, LC’s Sultry Allure Cover, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web.



1. Beyoncé’s costume team takes us through her entire Mrs. Carter Tour wardrobe, including amazing custom pieces from Givenchy and Versace. [YouTube]

2. This is a side of Lauren Conrad we are not used to seeing! We can’t stop staring at LC’s dark and sultry Allure cover. [Daily Makeover]

3. Records crumble! This Oklahoma Girl Scout has broken the national cookie-selling record and the number of boxes she sold will shock you. [USA Today]

4. Egg-haters, you can now take brunch back! Here are one dozen Grade-A brunch ideas for people who can’t stand eggs. [The Vivant]

5. Watch the insane base jump stunt off of 1 World Trade Center that everyone is talking about. [The Verge]

6. LOL! Stop whatever you are doing and watch this hilarious (and totally adorable) photo-bombing yoga cat. [YouTube]

7. Why you should be using face oils–even if you have acne. Yes, even if you have acne! [Beauty High]

8. This Grandma may be in better shape than you! Watch 97-year-old Edna hit the gym in Instagram videos posted by her trainers. [Instagram]