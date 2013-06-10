Steal Her Style: Buy Beyoncé’s Striped Topshop Skirt For Just $44

This weekend, Beyoncé ditched the designer labels and decided to wear head-to-toe Topshop to Kanye West’s birthday party in New York City. And, it should be noted, that her form-fitting striped crop top and coordinating pencil skirt both did their part to quell any remaining rumors that she might be pregnant.

The bash was held in honor of the rapper and soon-to-be dad’s 36th birthday, though West’s baby mama, Kim Kardashian, didn’t attend due to restrictions about flying in her third trimester.

While Bey’s long-sleeved varigated stripe shirt from the British mega-retailer is already sold out, the matching skirt is still up for grabs—and it’s only $44.

Petite Stripe Tube Skirt, $44; at Topshop

While you can’t currently replicate Bey’s look exactly, Topshop tends to comes through on the “similar style” front, and we found this other crop top that matches the skinny stripes on the pencil skirt, and it will run you just $20.

Petite Stripe Stretch Crop Top, $20; at Topshop

If you ask us, a grand total of $64 for one of Beyonce’s full looks isn’t bad! Head to Topshop.com to shop both pieces now (and might we also recommend pairing the look with a pair of chic colorful Carven sandals that are half-off?)

Your wallet and your closet will both thank you!

