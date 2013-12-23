Wowza: See Beyoncé’s Super-Sexy Tom Ford Outfit From Every Angle

There’s something we’ve been noticing about Beyoncé’s fashion statements as of late: They tend to have quite the cheeky sense of humor. First, she wore nothing but animal products and prints while on her vegan cleanse with hubby Jay Z, and now, she’s referencing his songs with her wardrobe.

For a special screening of her visual album at Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts Theatre this weekend, Bey arrived in a super-sexy mini-dress from Tom Ford’s Spring 2014 collection, with matching boots. You may recall Jay Z’s appropriately titled hit from this summer, “Tom Ford,” which includes the lyrics, “I don’t pop Molly, I rock Tom Ford.” And (perhaps in a nod to solidarity) that’s just what Beyoncé did.

