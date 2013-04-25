Beyoncé Dances In Tiny Bikinis And Debuts New Song in H&M Video

https://www.youtube.com/ZcD4KPTPE2w

A week after H&M’s full summer campaign featuring Beyoncé rocking tiny bikinis she helped design was released, an accompanying H&M-backed video has hit the web, too.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund (primarily known as Madonna‘s longtime collaborator), the clip features Beyoncé doing what she does best: Writhing on the beach in bikinis and showing off a variety of weaves—in fact, it’s a bit reminiscent of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” video.

As a bonus, she debuts her new single “Standing on the Sun,” which sounds pretty good to us. However, we’re a little perplexed as to what route Bey is taking with her recent releases. Last month, she posted the controversial “Bow Down/I Been On” on her website without an explanation, then a few weeks later premiered “Grown Woman” in her Pepsi commercial.

Maybe she’s just trying to stay ahead of the curve, but all the commercial and social media tie-ins have us concerned that she’s tetering on the edge of overexposure—and that it’s really not about the music anymore.

Regardless, check out the video above and let us know: Does this convince you to buy Beyoncé’s H&M bikinis?