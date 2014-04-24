Beyoncé Tops Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Sorry Kim and Kanye, but this is one cover that carries some real weight: Beyoncé Knowles landed the top spot on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, and—if appearing on the cover isn’t enough—the superstar was profiled by “Lean In” author and Facebook honcho Sheryl Sandberg.

The story—called “she’s the boss”—highlights Beyonce’s multiple achievements, and commitment to advocating on behalf of women.

What’s really interesting is that the 100 selections are broken down by category: Titans, Pioneers, Artists, Icons, and Leaders, and Bey (deservedly) falls into the Titans category.

Also making the annual list: unofficial MVP of the year Pharrell Williams, Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet (profiled by Jenna Lyons), “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen (profiled by Lupita Nyong’o), Amazon founder and The Washington Post’s owner Jeff Bezos, Hillary Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin and—wait for it—none other than Miley Cyrus.

Yes people, Miley—she of the tongue wagging and weed smoking fame—is on the same list as Hillary Clinton and Vladimir Putin. Chew on that.

Head over to TIME now and see the entire list!