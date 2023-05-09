This Fake Beyoncé TikTok Song Is Actually Kind of a Bop

If you’ve been on TikTok every day, you have definitely encountered this sound. This Beyoncé TikTok song can’t escape our minds after listening to it all day. But where did it come from?

The original video surprisingly doesn’t have any music in the background. Beyoncé tells a group of documentary cameras that she’s on her way to see her husband Jay-Z after a long day and she’s singing it in a jubilant tone and cool dance moves that makes us want to sing along too. Fast forward more than a decade later, TikTok remix DJ Casa Di posted a remix of the short clip.

The remix exploded into virality after TikTokers used it for their own scenarios featuring their loved ones. One TikTok that got over 200,000 likes features the remix and video reads: “Me every school morning bc I get to see my husband who isn’t my husband.” Another TikTok features a person dancing to the song on their way to bed with the caption: “POV: me deciding which fake scenario to dream about before going to bed.” Brides also flourished with the sound, with some soon-to-be wives mimicking Beyoncé’s dance moves.

Hello husband. Fancy seeing you here.

♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix – CasaDi

It’s no wonder that Beyoncé’s songs always go viral. The BeyHive always has the pulse on whatever the hitmaker does or says. Just a couple of months ago in October, Beyoncé fans (which included nurses, families and friends) were dancing and breaking their souls to a small snippet of “CUFF IT” from her latest album RENAISSANCE. The last TikTok that Beyoncé made actually featured the song and showed a slay compilation of her at a red-carpet event for the Wearable Art Gala. Hopefully, it’ll keep us satisfied until we she starts her Renaissance World Tour on May 10, 2023.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.