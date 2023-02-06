Beyoncé Tickets to the Renaissance World Tour Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Still Get Them Before It’s Too Late

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a member of the BeyHive, you may be wondering how to buy Beyoncé tickets to the Renaissance World Tour before they sell out—and for a discount.

Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s for hits like “Survivor,” “Independent Women,” “Bootylicious,” “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.”

Beyoncé made her solo debut in 2003 with her first single “Crazy in Love” featuring her now-husband, Jay-Z. The song, which was featured on Beyoncé’s debut album Dangerously in Love, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to other hits like “Check on It,” “Deja Vu” and “Me, Myself and I.” Since Dangerously in Love, Beyoncé has released six more albums: 2006’s B’Day, 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2011’s 4, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance.

Since her solo debut, Beyoncé has embarked on headlining tours: Dangerously in Love Tour in 2003; The Beyoncé Experience in 2007; I Am… World Tour from 2009 to 2010; The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour from 2013 to 2014; The Formation World Tour in 2016; and The Renaissance World Tour in 2023. Her most recent solo tour, The Formation World Tour, grossed $256 million worldwide from 49 sold-out shows, according to Billboard, and ranked number-two on Pollstar’s Year End Tours chart in 2016.

In February 2023, Beyoncé announced her sixth headlining tour, the Renaissance World Tour, which promotes her seven studio album, Renaissance. If you’re a member of the BeyHive, you know that the tour will be a once-in-a-lifetime show. So…how can fans buy Beyoncé tickets Renaissance World Tour? Read on for where to buy Beyoncé tickets to Renaissance World Tour even after they sell out, and for a discount.

Where to buy Beyoncé tickets to the Renaissance World Tour

Where can fans buy Beyoncé tickets to the Renaissance World Tour? Beyoncé tickets to the Renaissance World Tour went on sale in February 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Beyoncé tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Beyoncé tickets so you don’t miss the Renaissance World Tour.

What are Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour dates?

What are Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour dates? Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour runs for three months and stars at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 8, 2023, and ends at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 27, 2023. See Beyoncé’s full Renaissance World Tour dates below.

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Cardinal Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

August 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

August 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 5, 2023 – Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

August 6, 2023 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

August 9, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

August 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18, 2023 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America’s Center

August 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

September 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

September 3, 2023 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

September 11, 2023 – Vancouver, CA @ BC Place

September 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

September 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

September 23, 2023 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 24, 2023 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

Who is Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour opening act?

Who is Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour opening act? Beyoncé hasn’t confirmed her Renaissance World Tour opening act at the time of writing this However, The New York Post reported in February 2023 that there were rumors singer and model Grace Jones would join her on tour. Jones has modeled for fashion brands like Yves St. Laurent and Kenzo, as well as magazines like Elle and Vogue. She’s also new wave singer best known known for songs like “Private Life,” “Pull up to the Bumper,” “I’ve Seen That Face Before” and “Slave to the Rhythm.” Jones is also featured on Beyoncé’s song “Move” from her 2022 album, Renaissance.

What is Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour set list?

What is Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour set list? Beyoncé hasn’t confirmed her Renaissance World Tour set list at the time of writing this, however, it’s assumed that most of the set list will include songs from Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance. The album—also titled Act I: Renaissance—is the first act of a trilogy project Beyoncé started during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé explained in an Instagram post on June 30, 2022. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance features 16 songs including lead single “Break My Soul,” which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as tracks like “Energy,” “Virgo’s Groove” and “Summer Renaissance.” Beyoncé confirmed her seventh studio album was in the works in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2021, where she explained that the LP was inspired by her feelings throughout the pandemic. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said at the time. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

In a post on her website in July 2022, Beyoncé dedicated her album to her husband, Jay-Z; three kids, Rumi, Sir and Blue; and her uncle Johnny, her late first cousin, as well as other members of her family. “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny,” she wrote. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.” See Beyoncé’s full Renaissance track list below.

“I’m That Girl” “Cozy” “Alien Superstar” “Cuff It” “Energy” featuring Beam “Break My Soul” “Church Girl” “Plastic Off the Sofa” “Virgo’s Groove” “Move” featuring Grace Jones and Tema “Heated” “Thique” “All Up in Your Mind” “America Has a Problem” “Pure/Honey” “Summer Renaissance”

It’s also assumed that Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour set list will include songs from her 2023 concert at Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on January 21, 2023, which included both new and old hits from the singer. See Beyoncé’s full Dubai set list below.

“At Last” “XO” “Flaws and All” “Ave Maria” “Halo” “Brown Skin Girl” “Be Alive” “Otherside” “Bigger” “Spirit” “Freedom” “I Care” “Beautiful Liar” “Crazy in Love” “Countdown” “Naughty Girl” “Drunk in Love”

In a past interview with Marie Claire, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, opened up about her daughter’s perfectionism when it comes to live performances. Tina, “She stays up late reviewing tapes, studying them to make it better. It’s hard for me — it’s one of the reasons I go on tour. I’m always the person to make her go to bed. I’m still her mother, so I can walk up and close the computer and tell her to go to bed,” she said.

Tina recalled a time when Beyoncé was 15 years old and she took her and the other members of Destiny’s Child to see Janet Jackson live in concert. “The others were like, ‘That was great,'” Tina remembered “But Beyoncé was already pulling it apart, trying to figure out what made it good. She said, ‘One day I want to have a concert like that.'”

Beyoncé also told Marie Claire about the meaning behind her 2008 hit single “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” “I just try to write songs that people are going to have a dialogue about. Songs that people are going to feel . . . at dinner, at the club. I want people to have some type of emotion,” Beyoncé said before explaining the meaning behind “Single Ladies.” “More than anything, the song celebrates being single. It’s like, if you’ve been doing all you can and it’s not happening for you, go out and have you a good old time. Put on your sexy dress and move on.”

Beyoncé also told Marie Claire about her on-stage alter ego Sasha Fierce and the personality is reflected in her music. “I know I’m stronger in the songs than I really am,” she said. “Sometimes I need to hear it myself. We all need to hear those empowering songs to remind us.”

She also told the magazine about how she and her husband, Jay-Z, keep their relationship strong despite their busy careers. “We try to sync our calendars,” Beyoncé said. “I started working on my tour a year ago just to make sure that I had time at home. But you know, that’s part of it. Any other woman who has to go to work and pick up the kids and make dinner—that’s way harder than what I have to do. At least I can say I’m taking two weeks off and really take two weeks off.” As for how she predicted her life would change after her past tour at the time, Beyoncé told Marie Claire, “My priorities are slowly changing. So after this tour I might be tired and want to take two years off. I’ve worked hard enough to be able to do that. I’m in a very good place.”

