Beyoncé’s Latest Hipster Moment: A Tiger-Face Swimsuit

As we’ve seen, Beyoncé has officially become a full-fledged hipster, regularly combining high-end designer pieces from the likes of Versace and Armani with streetwear-inspired things like denim cutoff shorts and oversize sunnies. Her latest hipster moment: this amazing tiger face one-piece swimsuit, which she posted to her Tumblr from her recent tropical vacation with husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy.



Good news, Beyoncé hipster fashion admirers: we found the swimmer! It’s from Australian brand We Are Handsome—a super-cool label Beyoncé has actually worn before—and there are still several sizes available in the tiger variation. And if big wild cats aren’t your thing, they have other hipster-loved animals like bears, penguins, flamingos, and more.

Shop the Vagabond deep-scoop swimsuit now on We Are Handsome’s website. It’s a bit of an investment at $297, but totally worth it if you consider that you’ll be rocking the exact same look as Beyoncé. We also have to confess that we love that it’s a one-piece—it’s friendly for all kinds of body types. Hooray!