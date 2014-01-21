Shop Beyoncé’s Rad Leopard Tibi Outfit

If there’s one thing Beyoncé has undoubtedly done since she’s taken over as her own manager, it’s to drastically improve her off-the-clock style. The pop star—partially as a result of working with stylist Ty Hunter—has evolved from wearing nothing but sequin-covered numbers designed by mother Tina Knowles to regularly sporting more modern looks from brands like Helmut Lang and Rachel Pally, and the latest outfit she’s rocking stays true to that trend.

Bey took to her Instagram this weekend to post a shot of herself—looking quite peeved, we might add—looking chic in Tibi’s rad leopard-print sweatshirt and coordinating mini-skirt in the same print. She paired the pieces with a black bowl hat, thigh-high socks, and stiletto booties.

We’re not quite sure what the sandbags are all about, but we’re loving Bey’s look here. You can shop Tibi’s leopard-print sweatshirt at Saks Fifth Avenue for $245. Or, if that price tag seems a bit out of your ballpark, check out this awesome $20 one from JCPenney, which achieves a very similar effect at a much more approachable cost.

The skirt, available on Tibi’s website, is a bit more affordable at $198. We love how Bey paired them together; it seems clear to us that potentially no one could pair a sweatshirt and a mini the way she does. Except for perhaps her little sister, Solange.