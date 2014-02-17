StyleCaster
15 Photos That Prove Beyoncé is Officially a Full-Fledged Hipster

Meghan Blalock
by
During her Destiny’s Child days and throughout much of her solo career, Beyoncé seemed to dress exclusively in sparkly red carpet-friendly outfits designed by her mother, Tina Knowles. And while there was nothing wrong with that—we loved the band members’ matching looks as much as the next girl—over the past year or so, Queen Bey has made a major jump in terms of her style. Suddenly, she’s wearing serious fashion brands like Tibi, Phillip Lim, and Rachel Pally with abandon, and posting hipster outfits daily to her Tumblr and her Instagram (often times hanging around the in hipster capital of the world, aka Brooklyn.)

When we spotted her stylist, Ty Hunter, in the front row at The Blonds’ runway show at Milk Studios, we had to ask him about her recent fashion evolution, and whether it’s mostly guided by him or by pop star herself.

“She does a lot of shopping herself, and we also go together and shop as we travel,” he told StyleCaster. “We pack for her when she goes on vacation and stuff, but we kind of [work together] to put outfits together.”

Hunter has worked with Beyoncé for many years, and the two are often seen partying and hanging out together socially, so it’s no surprise that their partnership is totally one of equals (Hunter is pretty hip himself!)

Click through the gallery above to see 15 photos that prove Beyoncé is now a full-fledged hipster.

All Photos: Beyonce.tumblr.com and Instagram.com/beyonce

See Beyoncé's 15 most recent high-fashion looks in the gallery!

Beyoncé rocks her grown woman wardrobe in a casually cool full look from Gucci Resort.

Beyoncé takes a tip from her little sister Solange, mixing a striped Dries van Noten coat with a geometrically-patterned Ostwald Helgason blouse.

Rachel Pally designed this ultra-cool patterned column gown, which Bey accessorized with a cute bowler hat.

Beyoncé rocks a full look from Tibi.

Hanging out with her husband Jay Z in a full Versus x Versace look, designed by M.I.A.

Hitting the town in a street style-friendly look featuring a printed crop top, pencil skirt, and wide-brimmed bowler hat.

Rocking a wild print in a crop top and pencil skirt.

Beyoncé's casual, everyday style has received a major upgrade in recent months, exemplified by this patterned blouse, denim shorts, and black leggings.

Even Beyoncé's own apparel, like this sweatshirt boasting the now-iconic "Surfboard" line from "Drunk In Love," is all too chic.

Queen Bey in a sweatshirt by hip designer Phillip Lim.

Beyoncé hits the streets of New York in a vibrant patterned pantsuit by Gucci.

Bey goes for full-on glamour and sex appeal in this curve-hugging Roberto Cavalli gown.

Dressed to the nines in another full vintage Versace look for New Year's Eve.

Beyoncé in a streetwear-inspired look: black leggings, a white tee, and a pair of stylish pointy sneaks.

Bey takes well to mixing high-fashion appeal with her classic taste for sexy, curve-hugging pieces.

