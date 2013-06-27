Listen: Beyoncé’s Summery New Song ‘Standing on the Sun’

Back in April, Beyoncé teased fans with a snippet of her new song “Standing on the Sun,” which served as the backdrop for her island-set summer campaign ad for H&M. And now, the full song is out!

The three-minute long track leaked online last night, and it pretty much sounds just like it did in the beachy H&M ads, but longer and with some richer production sounds. The song is also unabashedly lovey-dovey, with lyrics like, “When you touch me, I feel the flame lickin’ at my feet.” Okay…

In the three songs we’ve heard so far from Bey’s highly-anticipated fifth solo album—this track, “Grown Woman,” and “I Been On/Bow Down“—we’ve heard three remarkably different sounds from the singer. “Standing on the Sun,” with thumping percussion and the unmistakable dings of Jamaican drums, has a distinctly island vibe; “Grown Woman” is her more traditional girl power anthem; and “I Been On/Bow Down” is a Houston rap-influenced street jam produced by legendary hip-hop producers Timbaland and Hit-Boy.

We have no idea what to expect from the rest of Bey’s album, but as long as she keeps us dancing in our chairs at 9 a.m., we’re okay with it. Listen to the track above!

What do you think of Beyoncé’s new song? Let us know below!

