Beyoncé’s New Song ‘Spirit’ Has The Most Heartwarming Meaning

Beyoncé
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Consider this our petition to change the name to The Lion QUEEN. Seriously—everybody stop what you are doing. Beyoncé’s “Spirit,” meaning from The Lion King, is here, and it’s better than we ever could’ve dreamed. When the track list for Disney’s latest remake was released there was a glaring song missing—track #14 wasn’t listed. Well folks, now we know why! They were waiting to hit us with one of the best displays of Beyoncé’s vocals, heart and soul, at a moment they deemed appropriate. And today is that moment. (Perfect timing considering the cast and production team celebrated the premiere of The Lion King last night. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy looked flawless BTW—but are you surprised?)

The placement of this song in the upcoming film comes right after “Reflections of Mufasa” and just before the “Battle for Pride Rock.” So naturally, we think it’s safe to say “Spirit” is the perfect anthem to inspire Simba to return to Pride Rock and protect his family’s land. Nala will give him the strength and courage to return and save his home from his evil uncle, Scar. With lyrics like, “Your destiny is coming close,  stand up and fight. So go into that far off land and be one with the great lion,” how could he not do just that?

We must add that the song blends perfectly with the previous hits from the OG Lion King film. The song, which is just over four minutes, begins with some soft African chanting. Beyoncé’s stunning voice comes in, gently at first, before building to a booming chorus. Have a listen:

“Spirit” will, of course, be featured on The Lion King album, but it will also be the first single on Beyoncé’s curated album—The Lion King: A Gift—which will be released on the same day as the film (July 18). The Gift album is different from the soundtrack of the film because it includes songs from many of Beyoncé’s favorite artists.  Much like “Spirit,” the new songs will be inspired by The Lion King.

Beyoncé shared the news of her upcoming curated album when “Spirit” was released. She explained that The Gift will feature a mix of genres, to allow listeners to experience the classic story is a completely new way:

This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, hip-hop and Afro Beat.

Twitter doesn’t even know what to do with itself. Fans are besotted with the new single and memes/gifs are the perfect outlet. Take a look.

"Power is not given to you. You have to take it."

Photo: Getty Images

"We have to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead and reach as high as humanly possible."

Photo: Getty Images

"I guess I am a modern-day feminist. I do believe in equality. Why do you have to choose what type of woman you are? Why do you have to label yourself anything?"

Photo: Getty Images

"I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself."

Photo: Getty Images

"Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are."

Photo: WENN

"The reality is: sometimes you lose. And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens.”

Photo: WENN

"I’m a workaholic and I don’t believe in ‘No.’ If I’m not sleeping, nobody’s sleeping.”

Photo: Getty Images

"I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world.”

Photo: WENN

"We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect, so that as they grow up gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible."

Photo: Getty Images

"When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me."

Photo: Getty Images
beyonce-hot-sauce-in-my-bag

"A true diva is graceful, and talented, and strong, and fearless and brave and someone with humility."

Photo: Getty Images

"When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think."

Photo: Getty Images

"I’m over being a pop star. I don’t wanna be a hot girl. I wanna be iconic."

Photo: Getty Images

"I truly believe that women should be financially independent from their men. And let’s face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define value. They define what’s sexy. And men define what’s feminine. It’s ridiculous."

Photo: Getty Images

"I can never be safe; I always try and go against the grain. As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That's how I've gotten to where I am."

Photo: Getty Images

