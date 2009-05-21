Beyonce: Spanish Tourist

Alliteration aside, we love seeing celebrities sporting Balmain’s rocker chic pieces. Beyonce, a huge fan of Balmain, was stunning yet casually perfect while out and about with husband Jay Z. in Barcelona yesterday. Wearing the extremely coveted Embroidered Leather Waistcoat, Beyonce managed to combine rocker chic and strolling tourist in one cool look. The price for looking so above the trends; a mere $6,495, but being photographed in one of the most coveted pieces of the Balmain Spring collection: priceless.