Beyonce Song, “Video Phone” Featuring Lady Gaga

Janice
Just after Lady Gaga debuted her single “Telephone” featuring Beyonce, Beyonce debuted her single, “Video Phone,” featuring Lady Gaga because that’s not confusing. You can preview the track below:

I’m not entirely positive what this song is about, but I find it as confusing as that time when Beyonce starred in a commercial for Direct TV’s Upgrade services and I thought it was an actual music video. After listening to “Video Phone,” I’m wondering if this is a jingle for a new phone… Do I want a video phone…?

