Beyoncé And Solange Knowles Released New Songs Today: Listen To Both Here

It’s a big day in the Knowles family! Music’s most famous sisters have both released new tracks on the same day, and (sticking with Beyoncé’s newly revamped, more “street” sound) both tracks feature rappers. Solange (who is also Complex’s June/July cover girl!) has released the full version of “Looks Good With Trouble,” a song from her November-released EP “True,” which features Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s thumping new song, “Turnt,” is a The Dream production (he also crafted the now-iconic “Single Ladies”) featuring Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz.

We’re loving both of these songs! Obviously, Queen Bey can do no wrong, but Solange is holding her own too, with the grooving, bedroom-ready track. Listen to both of them above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

