Links to Click: Insider Details on Beyoncé’s New Hair, Marchesa’s New Lower-Priced Line, More

End your week with some fun goings on from around the Internet!

1. Yes, yes, everyone knows: Beyoncé chopped her hair off. But here are some insider details from the woman who did the shearing! [Fashionista]

2. The lookbook for Marchesa’s lower-priced contemporary line is out. See the hippie-glam for yourself here. [The Cut]

3. The full-length sable fur coat that came down Prada’s Fall 2013 runway is worth more than $140,000. [The Vivant]

4. Today would have been Whitney Houston’s 50th birthday. Remember her by listening to all her number one hits. [HuffPo]

5. Get ready for the weekend by seeing beauty looks from 50 super-stylish bloggers. [Beauty High]

6. Designer Cynthia Rowley stars in Jay Z’s “Picasso Baby” video, and she takes you behind the scenes of what it was like to film it! [InStyle]

7. We’ve all had roots start to show, right? Here are seven hairstyles that hide grown-in roots. [Daily Makeover]

8. Beloved blogger Aimee Song shares her style tips. [Lifestyle Mirror]

