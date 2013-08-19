Links To Click: More Updates on Beyoncé’s Short Hair, Michelle Obama’s $55 Dress, More

Take a break to read the most buzzy things happening on the Internet!

1. In case you were concerned Beyoncé’s short hair wouldn’t have the same stage presence as her long voluminous curls, this photo montage will prove you so very wrong. [BuzzFeed]

2. If you’re a working woman, chances are you have a secret shoe stash underneath your desk just like these 21 ladies who dared to expose theirs. [The Cut]

3. Hit snooze more often with these tips on how to make hair look gorgeous (not greasy) in between shampoos. [Daily Makeover]

4. Come September, the perennially stylish Hal Rubenstein will launch a namesake apparel and footwear collection for HSN. The writer, magazine editor, author and foodie will add designer to his long list of credentials. [WWD]

5. A doctor gives the lowdown on how you know you’re allergic to a beauty product. [Beauty High]

6. Michelle Obama wore a $55 floral print dress from Talbots earlier this week and unsurprisingly the FLOTUS looked incredibly chic. [Huffington Post]

7. Alice and Olivia founder Stacey Bendet Eisner rocks a parrot print skirt, takes trampoline classes with her daughter, and invites male strippers to the office, all in less than a week. [New York Times]

8. Go inside 10 socialite’s closets, from Lauren Santa Domingo, Olivia Palermo, Aerin Lauder and more. [The Vivant]

9. Prince took to Twitter to release the cover image of his upcoming album ‘Breakfast Can Wait’, and here’s the kicker: it features Dave Chappelle in full Prince regalia, and it’s amazing. [Twitter]