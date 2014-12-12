You Have to Watch Beyoncé’s New Emotional Short Film “Yours and Mine”

Beyoncé likes to keep the surprises coming, and today she released her second video in less than a month (seriously, how does the woman find the time?). The latest from Queen Bey isn’t a music clip, but rather an eleven-minute self-narrated short film called “Yours and Mine”. The video is in celebration of the one-year anniversary of her album, “Beyoncé,” and caps off her pretty epic year in music.

We have to say, the video is powerfully honest, and in it ‘Yonce sure isn’t shy about sharing her thoughts on fame. Hint: it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

“Now that I’m famous, it’s really, really difficult to do very simple things,” she says. “I think it’s the hardest thing to give up. But my mother always taught me to be strong, and to never be a victim, never make excuses, never allow anyone else to provide for me things I know I can provide for myself. If I accomplished all of these things and had no one to share with, it would be worth nothing. You know, you need something real in order for any of this stuff to matter.”

She adds: “When you become famous no one looks at you as a human anymore. You become the property of the public. There’s nothing real about it.”

Some of our other favorite highlights?

1. On her childhood:

“You can’t put your finger on who I am. I can’t put my finger on who I am. I am complicated. I grew up with a lot of conflict and tantrums. I’ve been through a lot, just like everyone else. My escape was always music, and I’m so lucky that that’s my job.”

2. On love:

“Everybody’s not good at everything, you know it’s okay to depend on someone. It’s actually what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to depend on each other.”

“No one else can make you happy. You make you happy. And one thing that’s for sure. The love I have for music, for my husband, for my child, is something that will last far beyond my life.”

3. On fame:

“I sometimes wish I could just be anonymous and walk down a street, just like everyone else.”

“I feel like my body is borrowed and this life is very temporary.”

4. On her career:

“I have dreams and I feel like I have the power to actually make those dreams a reality.”

5. On confidence:

“It all starts by looking in the mirror and saying, ‘I like that person, you know.”

Along with some pretty fascinating insights on what it’s actually like to be Beyoncé, the video also features highlights from Bey’s visual album. It really is a must-watch, so check it out below.