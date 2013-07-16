Spotted: Beyoncé Shopping At Target In Houston

Stars, they’re just like us! Sometimes. In this case, Beyoncé was spotted shopping at Target—something we mere mortals do on a fairly regular basis—last weekend in her hometown of Houston, Texas. Wearing her shades inside wasn’t enough to fool onlookers, who captured the pop star browsing the shelves and tossing oversized beach hats into her Target cart, and promptly posted the photos to Twitter.

Since Bey and her husband Jay-Z now spend most of their time in New York, we’re always hoping to spot Bey out and about—but never did we imagine that Target would be the place to find her. Though, admittedly, it’s refreshing to see her shopping in a such a normal place.

Then again, seeing the shots of Bey shopping at Target reminded us of that flash mob YouTube video from a couple years ago, where a big group of dancers broke it down to Bey’s song “End of Time”—right in the middle of a Target store. Enjoy the clip below, and just think: Beyoncé might be in a Wal-Mart near you right now.

