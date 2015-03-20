Get Ready: Beyoncé Is Designing One Very Special Shoe

You’ve always wanted to walk a mile in Beyoncé’s shoes, and soon you’ll be able to, quite literally. Besides kicking ass in the singing and dancing department, debuting a workout and diet plan, and designing an activewear line in collaboration Topshop, Beyoncé, it turns out, now has her sights set on shoes, and is designing one very special pair in collaboration with famed shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

The designer told Forbes.com: “I’m working on finalizing the shoe with her stylist right now. And Beyoncé will then say what she likes and what she doesn’t like.” Zanotti confirmed that the collaboration is just “one shoe only,” and is scheduled to be released in the next few weeks.

As far as Queen Bey’s design process, the designer shared: “Beyoncé has very clear ideas–she knows exactly what she wants.”

The shoe will apparently be a platform stiletto, and that’s about all we know so far. This is like the fashion version of when she released a surprise album in the middle of the night, and we just can’t wait for it to drop!