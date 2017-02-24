Here’s the Proof That Beyoncé Has a Secret Snapchat

After breaking the hearts of the Beyhive with her we-all-saw-it-coming Coachella cancellation announcement on Thursday—two growing babies take precedence over performances, folks!— Beyonce found a way to not just heal the pain, but get ’em buzzing around the possibility that she might have a secret Snapchat account!

In prime Bey form, the Lemonade icon made a dazzling return to social media after a weeks-long break with an adorable Insta shot of herself and soon-to-be big sister Blue Ivy taking in the NBA All-Star Game last Sunday—but she did so using the “deer” filter, a known Snapchat exclusive, and not a normal Instagram one.

That, as you might have expected, caused some of her following to, in layman’s terms, freak the hell out.

If the rumors are true, then chances are we’re probably not getting that Snapchat name and you should actually be okay with that. At the end of the day, even supreme goddesses of stage and screen like Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter deserve to have some form of privacy, even if it’s something as simple as a personal Snapchat account.

Besides, she snatched us bald with the aural wonder that was Lemonade and we still need time to recover. Keep massaging those scalps and let Bey have a little private fun with that #FilterLife—she’s more than earned it.