Beyoncé Hinted that She Has a Secret Snapchat, and Fans Are Going Wild

With all the celebrities on Snapchat, like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid, there’s one star who has fans begging for a handle: Beyoncé.

Queen Bey has kept her private life, well, private, for quite some time, but after a post on her Instagram story on February 18 featuring the Snapchat-exclusive fire-emoji filter over her and 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy‘s heads, fans have been going wild over a potential, secret Snapchat account.

This isn’t the first time the BeyHive has speculated that the singer has a secret social media life, either. In February 2017, the 36 year-old singer once again posted a photo to her Instagram with a Snapchat-exclusive filter. This time, it was the deer-face filter on her and Blue Ivy’s faces. Almost exactly one year later, people are still searching for the hidden handle.

As of now, there’s no real answer to whether the singer has a secret snap or not. And as much as we applaud the hackers trying to find her handle, we also applaud Bey for keeping a secret just as well as Kris Jenner. We can confirm that this is a case for the F.B.I.