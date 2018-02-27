Beyoncé Hinted that She Has a Secret Snapchat, and Fans Are Going Wild

With all the celebrities on Snapchat, like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid, there’s one star who has fans begging for a handle: Beyoncé.
Queen Bey has kept her private life, well, private, for quite some time, but after a post on her Instagram story on February 18 featuring the Snapchat-exclusive fire-emoji filter over her and 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy‘s heads, fans have been going wild over a potential, secret Snapchat account.
MORE: 10 Sassy Blue Ivy Moments That Prove She’s Beyoncé’s Daughter
This isn’t the first time the BeyHive has speculated that the singer has a secret social media life, either. In February 2017, the 36 year-old singer once again posted a photo to her Instagram with a Snapchat-exclusive filter. This time, it was the deer-face filter on her and Blue Ivy’s faces. Almost exactly one year later, people are still searching for the hidden handle.
MORE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Might Be Going on Tour According to This Major Clue
As of now, there’s no real answer to whether the singer has a secret snap or not. And as much as we applaud the hackers trying to find her handle, we also applaud Bey for keeping a secret just as well as Kris Jenner. We can confirm that this is a case for the F.B.I.