Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Set List—See if Your Favorite Song Made the Cut

Whether you managed to score tickets or just want to live vicariously through those that did, Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour setlist is one for the ages. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s for hits like “Survivor,” “Independent Women,” “Bootylicious,” “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.”

Beyoncé made her solo debut in 2003 with her first single “Crazy in Love” featuring her now-husband, Jay-Z. The song, which was featured on Beyoncé’s debut album Dangerously in Love, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to other hits like “Check on It,” “Deja Vu” and “Me, Myself and I.” Since Dangerously in Love, Beyoncé has released six more albums: 2006’s B’Day, 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2011’s 4, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance.

The album—also titled Act I: Renaissance—is the first act of a trilogy project Beyoncé started during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé explained in an Instagram post on June 30, 2022. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Set List

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour setlist comprises 36 songs total—if there’s no divergence from the setlist that she performed to open the tour in Sweden on May 10, 2023. They’re broken up into acts with video introductions acting as bookends so that the set—and Queen Bey—can change. As Rolling Stone‘s review of the Stockholm show noted: Beyoncé “perfectly broke up Renaissance — and played the album in full, as many had hoped — creating mini-worlds around them.” The setlist is below, according to Setlist.fm.

Opening Act

Dangerously in Love 2

Flaws and All

1+1

I’m Going Down (Rose Royce cover)

I Care

Renaissance

I’M THAT GIRL

COZY

ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Lift Off (JAY Z & Kanye West cover)

7/11

Motherboard

CUFF IT

ENERGY

BREAK MY SOUL

OPULENCE

Formation

Diva

Run The World (Girls)

MY POWER

BLACK PARADE

Savage (remix)

Partition

Anointed

CHURCH GIRL

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)

Rather Die Young

Love on Top

Crazy in Love

Anointed Pt. 2

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

VIRGO’S GROOVE

Naughty Girl

MOVE

HEATED

THIQUE

ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Drunk in Love

Mind Control

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

PURE/HONEY

SUMMER RENAISSANCE

What are Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour dates?

What are Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour dates? Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour starts in North America at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 8, 2023, and ends at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 27, 2023. See Beyoncé’s North America Renaissance World Tour dates below.

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Cardinal Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

August 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

August 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 5, 2023 – Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

August 6, 2023 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

August 9, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

August 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18, 2023 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America’s Center

August 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

September 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

September 3, 2023 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

September 11, 2023 – Vancouver, CA @ BC Place

September 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

September 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

September 23, 2023 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 24, 2023 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

Who is Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour opening act?

Who is Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour opening act? Rolling Stone‘s review of the Stockholm show revealed that the show jumps straight into Beyoncé’s performance: “The show had a twist start: Instead of throwing a Studio 54-esque party right off the bat, Yoncé arrived on stage in a gold suit with her band, a giant, heavenly cloud scene on the stage-wide screen behind her. She sang “Dangerously in Love,” a song she hasn’t performed live since 2009, and a ballad,” the writer wrote. “It was like she was her own opening act (there were no other opening acts, for the record)”. However, The New York Post reported in February 2023 that there were rumors singer and model Grace Jones would join her on tour. Jones has modeled for fashion brands like Yves St. Laurent and Kenzo, as well as magazines like Elle and Vogue. She’s also a new-wave singer best known for songs like “Private Life,” “Pull up to the Bumper,” “I’ve Seen That Face Before” and “Slave to the Rhythm.” Jones is also featured on Beyoncé’s song “Move” from her 2022 album, Renaissance.

