Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Lyrics Have So Many Secret Meanings—Read the Lyrics to All 16 Songs

Bow down. Beyoncé’s Renaissance lyrics prove why she will and always be Queen Bey. Renaissance, which was released on July 29, 2022, is Beyoncé is seventh studio album and her first LP since 2016’s Lemonade.
The album—also titled Act I: Renaissance—is the first act of a trilogy project Beyoncé started during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé explained in an Instagram post on June 30, 2022. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”
Renaissance by Beyoncé
Renaissance features 16 songs including lead single “Break My Soul,” which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as tracks like “Energy,” “Virgo’s Groove” and “Summer Renaissance.” Beyoncé confirmed her seventh studio album was in the works in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2021, where she explained that the LP was inspired by her feelings throughout the pandemic. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said at the time. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”
In a post on her website in July 2022, Beyoncé dedicated her album to her husband, Jay-Z; three kids, Rumi, Sir and Blue; and her uncle Johnny, her late first cousin, as well as other members of her family. “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny,” she wrote. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.”
Read on for Beyoncé's Renaissance lyrics from all 14 songs via Genius.
.
Beyoncé “I’m That Girl” Lyrics
[Intro]
Please, motherfuckers ain’t stop—, please, motherfuckers
Please, mother—, please, mother—, please, motherfuckers
Please-please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—
Please, motherfuckers, please, mother—, please, mother—
Plеase-please, mothеrfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me
Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me
Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me
Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me
[Verse 1]
(How the fuck you figure I ain’t a motherfucking pimp)
(When all these n—s be jocking me?)
I pull up in these clothes, look so good
(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)
(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain’t stopping me)
‘Cause I’m in that ho
(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain’t going)
You know all these songs sound good
(Never hoeing, see they n—s acting like they pimps)
(Try to pimp me, n—s get broke for the end)
(Now I gotta go cause I’m out this bitch)
‘Cause I’m on that ho
(Ho n—a— be so bad when I fall up in their place)
Deadass
(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)
(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)
Deadass
(With that funky ass in the trunk)
I’m deadass
(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)
(N—a self, what you got to make me rich?)
(Never get the pussy ’cause it’s off limits, ho)
(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)
It’s not the diamonds
It’s not the pearls
I’m that girl (I’m that girl)
It’s just that I’m that girl (I’m that girl)
It’s not my man (Ooh)
It’s not my stance (Ooh)
I’m that girl (I’m that girl)
It’s just that I’m that girl[Verse 2]
From the top of the mornin’, I shine (Ah-ooh)
Right through the blinds (Ah-ooh)
Touching everything in my plain view
And everything next to me gets lit up too (Ah)
You see it (Ah-ah-ah-ah), yeah
You see it when you look to me
I didn’t want this power (I ain’t want it)
I didn’t want this power (I ain’t want it)[Bridge]
You know love is my weakness
Don’t need drugs for some freak shit
I’m just high all the time, I’m out of my mind
I’m tweakin’ (Tweakin’, tweakin’)
Freakin’ on the weekend (Yeah)
I’m indecent (Yeah), let it begin (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I be pullin’ up in that ’92 DeVille Cadillac with them vogues (Yeah), losin’ my mind (Yeah)
Be-be-beastin’ (Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh)
Un-American (Yeah), I don’t need no friends (Ah)
I been thuggin’ for my (Uh) un-American life lights (Yeah) in these D-Flawless skies (Yeah)
Off the deep end (Yeah)
Such a heathen (Yeah), why they let me outside? (Yeah)
I pull relief in (Yeah)
Bring that beat in (Yeah), now I can breathe again (Yeah)
I be beatin’ down the block (Yeah), knockin’ Basquiats off the wall-all (Yeah, yeah)
That’s how I ball
Cleanse me of my sins
My un-American life[Outro]
Please, motherfuckers ain’t stop—, please, motherfuckers
Please, mother—, please, mother—, please, motherfuckers
Please-please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—
Please, motherfuckers, please, mother—, please, mother—
Please-please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me
Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me
Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me
Please, motherfuckers
Beyoncé “Cozy” Lyrics
[Intro]
This a reminder
[Verse 1]
Damn, I love the burning of the dagger
From the words that you say (Fuck, yeah)
Dancin’ in the mirror, kiss my scars
Because I love what they made (Ooh, yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
She’s a god (Ah-ooh), she’s a hero (Ah-ooh)
She survived (Ah-ooh) all she been through (Ah-ooh, ooh)
Confident (Ah-ooh), damn, she lethal (Ah-ooh, ooh)
Might I suggest you don’t fuck with my sis (Ooh)
‘Cause she comfortable
[Chorus]
Comfortable in my skin
Cozy with who I am
Comfortable in my skin
Cozy, cozy
Comfortable in my skin
Feet up above your sins
I love myself, goddamn
Cozy, cozy
[Post-Chorus]
So cozy
I love me
They hate me
‘Cause they want me
(I’m dark brown, dark skin, light skin, bеige)
(Fluorescent bеige, bitch, I’m black)
[Verse 2]
Been down, been up, been broke, broke down, bounced back
Been off, been on, been back, what you know about that?
Been the light, been dark, been the truth, been that King Bey energy
I been thick, been fine, still a ten, still here, that’s all me
Black like love too deep
Dance to the soles of my feet
Green eyes envy me
Paint the world pussy pink
Blue like the soul I crowned
Purple drank and couture gowns
Gold fangs a shade God made
Blue, black, white, and brown
Paint the town red like cinnamon
Yellow diamonds, limoncello glisterin’
Rainbow gelato in the streets
Renaissance, yachtin’ in Capri
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re a god (Ah-ooh, you’re a god), you’re a hero (Ah-ooh, you’re a hero)
You survived (Ah-ooh) all you been through (Ah-ooh, ooh)
Confident (Ah-ooh), damn, you lethal (Ah-ooh, ooh)
Might I suggest you don’t fuck with my sis (Ooh)
‘Cause she comfortable
[Chorus]
Comfortable in my skin
Cozy with who I am
Comfortable in my skin
Cozy, cozy
Comfortable in my skin
Cozy with who I am
I love myself, goddamn
Cozy, cozy (Okay)
[Bridge]
I’m cozy (I’m cozy)
I’m juicy (I’m juicy)
You hate me (You hate me)
‘Cause you want me (‘Cause you want me)
I’m swaggy (I’m swaggy)
Effortlessly (Effortlessly)
That’s how God made me (How God made me)
So, bitch, pay me (So pay me, ching-a-ling, ching, ching)
(I’m black)
(I’m probably one of the blackest motherfuckers walking around here)
Cozy
(In this motherfucking place)
(I’m probably one of the blackest motherfuckers in this house)
Cozy
(I’m black like that)
[Chorus]
Comfortable in my skin
Cozy with who I am
I love myself, goddamn
Cozy, cozy
[Outro]
Unique
Unique is what you are
Beyoncé “Alien Superstar” Lyrics
[Intro]
Please do not be alarmed, remain calm
Do not attempt to leave the dance-floor
The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system
[Verse 1]
I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one
Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me (Don’t do it)
No one else in this world can think like me (True)
I’m twisted (Twisted), I’ll contradict it
Keep him addicted, lies on his lips, I lick it
[Pre-Chorus]
Unique
That’s what you are
Stilеttos kicking vintage crystal off the bar
Category: bad bitch, I’m thе bar
Alien superstar
Whip, whip
[Chorus]
I’m too classy for this world, forever, I’m that girl
Feed you diamonds and pearls, ooh, baby
I’m too classy to be touched, I paid them all in dust
I’m stingy with my love, ooh, baby
[Post-Chorus]
I’m (U-N-I-Q-U-E)
Ooh, I’m stingy with my love, ooh, baby
I’m (U-N-I-Q-U-E)
Ooh, I’m stingy with my love (Unique)
[Verse 2]
Unicorn is the uniform you put on
Eyes on you when you perform
Eyes on I when I put on
Mastermind and haute couture
Label whores can’t clock, I’m so obscure (Unique)
Masterpiece, genius
Drip intravenous
Patty cake on that wrist
Tiffany Blue billboards over that ceiling (Unique)
We don’t like plain
Always dreamed of paper planes
Mile-high when I rodeo
Then I come down and take off again (Unique)
You see pleasure in my glare
Look over my shoulder and you ain’t scared
The effects you have on me when you stare
Head on a pillow, hike it in the air
[Chorus]
I’m too classy for this world, forever, I’m that girl
Feed you diamonds and pearls, ooh, baby
I’m too classy to be touched, I paid them all in dust
I’m stingy with my love, ooh, baby
[Post-Chorus]
I got pearls beneath my legs, my lips, my hands, my hips (U-N-I-Q-U-E)
I got diamonds beneath my thighs, but his ego will find bliss
Can’t find an ocean deep than can compete with this cinnamon kiss (U-N-I-Q-U-E)
Fire beneath your feet, music when you speak, you’re so unique
[Bridge]
(Unique)
That’s what you are
Lingerie reflecting off the mirror on the bar
Category: sexy bitch, I’m the bar
Alien superstar
[Outro: Beyoncé & Barbara Ann Teer]
We dress a certain way
We walk a certain way
We talk a certain way
We, we paint a certain way
We, we make love a certain way, you know?
All of these things we do in a different
Unique, specific way that is personally ours
We just reaching out to the solar system
We flying over bullshit, we flying over
Supernatural love up in the air
I just talk my shit, Casanova
Superstar, supernova
Power, pull ’em in closer
If that’s your man, then why he over here? (Unique)
Beyoncé “Cuff It” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I feel like fallin’ in love (Fallin’ in love)
I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up (Tonight, I’m fuckin’ somethin’ up, baby)
I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink), hey (Pour me a drink)
I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up (I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up)
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna go missin’, I need a prescription
I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? (Oh-la-la-la-la-la-la-la)
I wanna go where nobody’s been (I wanna go where nobody’s been)
Have you ever had fun like this? Oh woah (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)
[Chorus]
We gon’ fuck up the night, black lights
Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)
Unapologetic when we fuck up the night, fuck up the night
We gettin’ fucked up tonight
We gon’ fuck up the night
[Post-Chorus]
Bet you you’ll see far
Bet you you’ll see stars
Bet you you’ll elevate
Bet you you’ll meet God
‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love
I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up
‘Cause we gon’ fuck up the night
[Verse 2]
What’s in these four walls? You sexy, my love (Turn it up)
Don’t miss this roll call, is you here or what? Yeah (Roll it up)
Show up, show up (Show up, show up), po’ up, po’ up, oh (Po’ up, po’ up)
You Mr. Nasty, I’ll clean it up
[Pre-Chorus]
Go where nobody’s been (Go where nobody’s been)
Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)
I wanna go missin’, I need a prescription
I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you?
[Chorus]
We gon’ fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), black lights
Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)
Unapologetic when we fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), fuck up tonight
We gettin’ fucked up tonight
We gon’ fuck up the night
[Post-Chorus]
Bet you you’ll see far
Bet you you’ll see stars
Bet you you’ll elevate
Bet you you’ll meet God
‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love
I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up
We gon’ fuck up the night
[Verse 3]
Hypersonic, sex erotic
On my body, boy, you got it
Hit them ‘draulics while I ride it
Got me actin’ hella thotty
So excited, so exotic
I’m a seasoned professional
Squeeze it, don’t let it go
Tease it, no self-control
I got time today (I got time today, I got time)
Oh, I (I got time today, I got time)
I can’t wait to come out and play
Ooh, yeah, you
Come and cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, baby
While I buss it, buss it, buss it for you, baby
Oh, baby
Anywhere, anytime
I don’t mind, I don’t mind
[Bridge]
Yeah (I don’t mind)
For you (All for you)
I’m backin’ the truck up, huh (Back that truck up)
For you (All for you)
A bitch’ll get fucked up (I fuck you up)
For you (All for you)
I’m puttin’ my cup up (Put my cup up, yeah)
For you (All for you)
[Outro]
‘Cause we gon’ fuck up the night
Take flight (Woo), blindin’ lights (Yeah)
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up
(Unapologetic when we fuck up the night)
Bet you you’ll see stars (Night)
Bet you you’ll go far (Night)
Bet you you’ll levitate (Night)
Bet you you’ll meet God (Party people, roll up)
Ooh (Yeah, huh)
We gon’ fuck up the night (Yeah)
Spaceships fly
Fuck it up, fuck it up
Beyoncé “Energy” Lyrics
[Intro: BEAM]
On stage, rockin’, I’m star crazy
Cocoa flow like 1980’s
Come, let’s tell a drop lazy
None of that maybe
Energy (Ah)
Energy
Energy (On it)
[Verse 1: Beyoncé]
Just vibe
Votin’ out 45, don’t get outta line, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, pick a side
Only double lines we cross is dollar signs, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, hol’ up
Wait, I hear you just got paid, make it rain, energy
She more Cancún, he more Saint-Tropez
Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move
Look around, everybody on mute
Look around, it’s me and my crew
Big energy
He was on stop mode, got froze
Frozе front page Vogue, no pose
Chat too much, full clip unload
That’s that Kodak еnergy
Energy
Energy
Energy
Yeah, yeah[Verse 2: Beyoncé]
Gold links, raw denim
You know that we do it grande
You know that I’m gon’ be extra
When that camera go, “Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop”
Keep ’em waitin’ like dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot
“Ooh, la-la-la”
That’s the way dem boys sound when I walk through the block, block, block
Then I uzi that doozie, shot, shot, shot[Bridge: Beyoncé]
We was just chillin’, mindin’ our business
Poppin’ our pain and champagne through the ceilin’
Sippin’ it up, flickin’ it up
All this good energy got you all in your feelings, feelings
I’m crazy, I’m swearin’
I’m darin’, your man’s starin’
I just entered the country with derringers
‘Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists
He was on stop mode, got froze (Ah, ah, ah, la-la-la-la-la-la)
Froze front page Vogue, no pose (Ah, la-la, ah, ah)
(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)
Chat too much, full clip unload (La-la-la-la-la-la)
That’s that Kodak energy (Ah, la-la, ah, ah)
(Go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Energy (La-la-la-la-la-la, ah, la-la)
(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)
Energy (Ah, ah)
(Go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Energy (La-la-la-la-la-la)
(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)
Yeah, yeah (Ah)
Beyoncé “Break My Soul” Lyrics
I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load
Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la[Chorus: Beyoncé]
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
I’m tellin’ everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Now, I just fell in love
And I just quit my job
I’m gonna find new drive
Damn, they work me so damn hard
Work by nine
Then off past five
And they work my nerves
That’s why I cannot sleep at night[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]
I’m lookin’ for motivation
I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah
And I’m on that new vibration
I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah
Hold up, oh, baby, baby[Chorus: Beyoncé]
You won’t break my soul (Na, na)
You won’t break my soul (No-no, na, na)
You won’t brеak my soul (No-no, na, na)
You won’t break my soul (Na, na)
I’m tellin’ evеrybody (Na, na)
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Release ya anger, release ya mind
Release ya job, release the time
Release ya trade, release the stress
Release the love, forget the rest[Verse 2: Beyoncé]
I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind
Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night
The queens in the front and the doms in the back
Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped
There’s a whole lot of people in the house
Tryin’ to smoke with the yak in your mouth
(Good at night) And we back outside
You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside
Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside
In case you forgot how we act outside[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]
Got motivation (Motivation)
I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)
I’m takin’ my new salvation (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, new salvation)
And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, baby, baby[Chorus: Beyoncé]
You won’t break my soul (You won’t)
You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)
You won’t break my soul (You won’t)
You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)
And I’m tellin’ everybody (Everybody)
Everybody (Everybody)
Everybody (Everybody)
Everybody, yeah
If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it
That, we all know (Can’t break my soul)
If you don’t think it, you won’t be it
That love ain’t yours (Can’t break my soul)
Tryin’ to fake it never makes it
That, we all know (Can’t break my soul)
You can have the stress and not take less
I’ll justify love
We go ’round in circles, ’round in circles
Searchin’ for love (‘Round in circles)
We go up and down, lost and found
Searchin’ for love
Looking for something that lives inside me
Looking for something that lives inside me[Chorus: Beyoncé]
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
I’m tellin’ everybody
Tellin’ everybody
Everybody
Everybody
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul, no, no
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
And I’m tellin’ everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)
Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)
Everybody
Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)[Bridge: Beyoncé]
I’m takin’ my new salvation
And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah
Got motivation (Motivation)
I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)
I’m takin’ my new salvation (New salvation)
And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Own foundation)[Outro: Big Freedia]
I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load
Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka
Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)
Release ya—, release ya—, release ya wiggle
Release ya anger, release ya mind
Release ya job, release the time
Release ya trade, release the stress
Release the love, forget the rest
Beyoncé “Church Girl” Lyrics
[Intro]
(Lord, make me)
(Lord, place me)
Ooh, ooh-ooh (I wanna be centered)
Ooh-ooh (I wanna be centered)
Ooh-ooh (I wanna be centered)
(In thy will, will, will, will)
[Verse 1]
I’ve been up, I’ve been down
Felt like I move mountains
Got friends that cried fountains, oh
I’m warnin’ everybody
Soon as I get in this party
I’m gon’ let go of this body
I’m gonna love on me
Nobody can judge me but me (Ooh)
I was born free (Ooh, ooh)[Chorus]
I’ll drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie
I said now pop it like a thottie, pop it like a thottie (You bad)
Me say now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)
Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (You bad)
Let it go, girl (Let it go), let it out, girl (Let it out)
Twirl that ass like you came up out the South, girl (Ooh, ooh)
I said now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)
Bad girl actin’ naughty, church girl, don’t hurt nobody[Post-Chorus]
You could be my daddy if you want to
You, you could be my daddy if you want to
You could get it tatted if you want to
You, you could get it tatted if you want to (She ain’t tryna hurt nobody)
Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherfucker litty
She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties (Huh)
So get your racks up (Word), get your math up (Huh)
I’ma back it up (Uh), back it, back it up (Back it, back it up)
I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it, actin’ up (Actin’ up)
I see them grey sweats (Grey sweats), I see a blank check
Mm, I’m finally on the other side
I finally found the extra smiles
Swimmin’ through the oceans of tears we cried (Tears that we’ve cried)
You know you got church in the mornin’ (The mornin’)
But you doin’ God’s work, you goin’ in (Ooh)
She ain’t tryna hurt nobody (Ooh)
She just tryna do the best she can (Ooh)
Happy on her own (Ooh)
With her friends, without a man[Pre-Chorus]
I’m warnin’ everybody
Soon as I get in this party
I’m gon’ let go of this body
I’m gonna love on me
Nobody can judge me but me
I was born free (Born free)[Chorus]
I’ll drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (Free)
I said now pop it like a thottie, pop it like a thottie (You bad, free)
Me say now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)
Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (You bad)
Let it go, girl (Let it go), let it out, girl (Let it out)
Twirl that ass like you came up out the South, girl (Ooh, ooh)
I said now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)
Bad girls actin’ raunchy, church girl, don’t hurt nobody (Don’t hurt nobody)
You could be my daddy if you want to (You bad)
You, you could get it tatted if you want to (You bad)
Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherfucker litty (You bad)
She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties
So get your racks up (Ooh), get your math up (Ooh)
I’ma back it up (Back it up), back it, back it up (Back it, back it up)
I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it, actin’ up (Actin’ up)
I see them grey sweats (Ooh), I see a blank check (Ooh-ooh)[Outro]
Must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face
It must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face
Now do it, baby, stick it, baby, do it, baby, stick it, baby
Do it, baby, spin it, now spin it, baby, do it
Now spin that cash a little harder
And she might let you dive in the water
Drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie
Now, now, now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie
Oh-oh-oh, drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie
Good girls actin’ bad, church girls don’t hurt nobody
I ain’t tryna hurt nobody (Mm)
Tryna bring the life up in your body (Mm)
Beyoncé “Plastic Off the Sofa” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Boy, I know you can’t help but to be yourself ’round me
Yourself ’round me, no
And I know nobody’s perfect, so I’ll let you be
I’ll let you be
It’s the way you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, oh
To the face you make when I tell you that I have to leave, ooh
[Chorus]
But I like it, baby
Ooh, I like it, baby
But I like it, baby, baby
But I like it, baby
Oh, we don’t need the world’s acceptance, they’re too hard on me
They’re too hard on you, boy
I’ll always be your secret weapon in your arsenal, your arsenal
And I know you had it rough growin’ up, but that’s okay (That’s okay, baby)
I like it rough (That’s okay, baby)
Even when you let your feelings get in the way (Let your feelings get in the way)[Chorus]
I still like it, baby
Ooh, I like it, baby (Like it, baby)
But I like it, baby (Like it, baby)
Baby, baby (Like it, baby)
I still like it, baby
Baby, baby, baby[Bridge]
Say, say you won’t change
I love the little things that make you you
Ooh, the rest of the world is strange, stay in our lane
Just you and me and our family
I think you’re so cool
(Even though I’m cooler than you)[Verse 3]
Boy, I love that you can’t help but be yourself around me
Yourself around me
Sugar, well, you trippin’, I know we’ll make up and make love
So I’ll let you be
I’ll let you be
It’s the way you listen when I’m cryin’, you let me lean in
It’s the way you want one more kiss after you said you were leaving
But I like it, baby (Yes, I like it, baby)
Babe (Yes, I like it, baby)
Yes, I like it, baby (Like it, baby)
Like it (Like it), I like it
I love it, baby
I like it, baby
I like it, I love it, baby
I like it, baby, yeah, I like it, oh, like it
I like it, yeah
I like, I like it, baby
I like it, baby[Outro]
I like it, baby
Baby, come on over
Ooh, I like it, baby
Who loves you, baby? Baby
Beyoncé “Virgo’s Groove” Lyrics
[Intro]
Baby, come over (Ooh, yeah)
Baby, come over (Ooh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, come over (Baby, come over)
Come be alone with me tonight
All these emotions (All these emotions)
It’s washin’ over me tonight, ah
[Chorus]
Right here, right now
Iced up, bite down
Baby, lock in right now
I want it right here, right now
Cuddled up on the couch
Motorboat, baby, spin around
Slow-mo comin’ out my blouse
I want it right here, right now
There’s nothin’ that I want as much as I want you
A psychic hit me, told me we got shit to do
We ain’t got time like we used to
But we still shine like we used to
And we still grind like we used to
And we cut ties when we need to
But I need more you on me and me on you, oh[Refrain]
I can be the one that takes you there
And I need more nudity and ecstasy, oh
On this magic ride, woo, yeah, yeah, yeah (Oh, oh)
Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared
Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared (Yeah, yeah)
It’s only gonna get you high[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, come over
Come be alone with me tonight
All these emotions
It’s washin’ over me tonight, oh[Chorus]
Right here (Right here), right now (Right now)
Iced up (Iced up), bite down (Bite down)
Baby, lock in (Lock in) right now (Right now)
I want it right here (Right here), right now (Right now)
Cuddled up (Cuddled up) on the couch (On the couch)
Motorboat (Motorboat), baby, swerve around (Swerve around)
Slow-mo (Slow-mo) comin’ out my blouse (Out my blouse)
I want it right here (Right here), right now (Right now)
Baby, come over
I can be the one that take you there
I can be the one that takes you there (Ooh-oh)
On this magic ride, woo
Baby, come over (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared
Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared (Ooh-oh)
It’s only gonna get you high
Baby, come over
Come and move me through the night
Bring all those emotions (Ooh)
And show me how you feel inside
Baby, come over (Baby, come over)
Come be alone with me tonight
All these emotions (All these emotions)
It’s washin’ over me tonight, uh[Verse 2]
Yeah, your hands
Your hands so strong when they grippin’ on me
Yeah, so dance
All night long to the throb, baby, feel the beat
Yeah, don’t you leave
Yeah, me
Don’t you leave
So use me (Use me)
Pursue me (Pursue me)
Kiss me where you bruise me (Bruise me)
Ooh-wee, ooh-wee
Taste me (Taste me), that fleshy part
I scream so loud, I curse the stars
You don’t need no excuse
To touch somebody (Touch me)
To love somebody (Love me)
To trust somebody (Will you trust me?)
Uh, go ahead and hug somebody
‘Cause I can see the light in you
Everybody want somebody (I want you)
Everybody got somebody (I got you)
So come over and want my body ’cause (You are)[Bridge]
Uh, uh, you are (You are)
The love of my life (The love of my life)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (My life)
You’re my life, baby, you’re the love of my life (You are)
Oh, baby, keep me warm
Ooh, he bring me back to life (You are)
Ooh, you make me lose my pride
Ooh, that lovin’ keep me high (The love of my life)
That’s why I love you, baby (Uh, woo, woo)
That’s why I trust you, baby (Trust you, baby)
If you got somebody, love somebody
Love somebody, baby[Outro]
You’re the love of my life
You’re the love of my life
Your love keeps me high
Your love gives me life
Your love, your love
Good lord, baby, don’t you ever switch it up
Talk to me nice (Nice)
You’re the love of my life
Of my life
You’re the love of my life
Baby, you’re the love of my life
You’re the love of my life
Baby, love me, love me, love me
And, baby, let me love you back
Touch me, touch me, please me
Kiss me, boy
You’re the only love of my life
You are
Yeah, you are, yeah
You are
(The love of my life)
(My life)
Beyoncé “Move” Lyrics
[Chorus: Beyoncé & Grace Jones, Beyoncé, Grace Jones]
Move out the way
I’m with my girls and we all need space (Woo)
When the queen come through, part like the Red Sea
Move out the way
How many times (How many times) I’ma say it?
It’s a home run when the team touch base
[Refrain: Grace Jones, Beyoncé, Both]
Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup (Brukup)
Humble like we pon’ the come up (Hm)
Don’t make it turn into trouble
‘Cause we comin’ straight out the jungle (Grace)
Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup (Grace Jones)
Humble like we pon’ the come up (Grace Jones)
Don’t make it turn into troublе
‘Cause we comin’ straight out the junglе
Move, move, move, move
Yeah, you gotta move, move
Anything you do
Will be held against you
You have to move, move, move, move
Skrrt off, make room
Stampede comin’ through
Big boss on the move, yeah
(Oh, oh, oh, oh) Bounce it
Everybody around me (Yeah)
(Oh, oh, oh, oh) Bounce it (Bounce it)
Pick it up like you found it (Found it)[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]
Me and my girlfriends came out to play (Play)
Fireworks and champagne, Chantilly Lace
Broken glass in the disco, sex on the brain (Ah)
Watch my reflection, **** out my face[Chorus: Beyoncé & Grace Jones, Beyoncé, Grace Jones]
Move out the way
I’m with my girls and we all need space (Mm)
When the queen come through, part like the Red Sea
Move out the way
How many times (How many times) I’ma say it?
It’s a home run when the team touch base
Who this girl in the back of the room?
Who this girl in the back of the room?
Who this girl in the back of the room?
It’s the groove, it’s the Yoncé groove
Who this girl in the back of the room?
Who this girl in the back of the room?
It’s the groove, it’s the Yoncé groove
It’s a party in the hotel room[Bridge: Beyoncé, Grace Jones]
Find me, I don’t need to call him
I don’t need no phone, yeah
I don’t need to fall, yeah
You know me, I’m vibin’
You and me’s a vibe, yeah
Always catchin’ vibe, eh
Give me a little fire
Give me a little flame, yeah
Give me a relight and wine
I don’t want to contemplate
Give me a little fire
Give me a relight and wine
I want to make you shine (Queen come through)
This is how I move, this is how I move
This is why I live, sweet moments like this
This is how we groove, this is how we kiss
(Queen come through, queen come through)
This is how I move, this is how I move
This is how we live, sweet moments like this
This is how we groove, this is how we kiss (Wow)
Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup
Humble like we pon’ the come up
Don’t make it turn into trouble
‘Cause we comin’ straight out the jungle
Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup
We come through, we slangin’ them bundles
Don’t make it turn into trouble
‘Cause we comin’ straight out the jungle
Beyoncé “Heated” Lyrics
[Intro]
(Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Hermès on me)
[Chorus]
Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Ivy on me
I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)
I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)
I gotta cool down, heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)
(Like Coco Chanel, put me up in jail)
I gotta cool it down, heated (Cool it down, hot, hot, hot)
Yeah, yeah (Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)
(Tip, tip, tip)
It’s been a lot of years, really think you gettin’ one past me? (Tip, tip, tip)
I gotta fan myself off
I gotta fan myself off
I gotta cool it down, heated (Oh)
You got me heated
Heated, oh
Never met a girl with a mind like this, no, no
To give you space and timе like this, my love
Nevеr met a girl so fine like this, no, no, no, no, no
With a waist that wine like this, my love[Pre-Chorus]
Only a real one could tame me
Only the radio could play me (Uh)
Oh, now you wish I was complacent (Uh)
Boy, you musta mixed up our faces (Uncle, Uncle Jonny)
Oh, now you wanna have conversations (Uncle Jonny)
See, now you’re testin’ my patience (Uncle Jonny made my dress)
Yeah, yeah (Fan me off)[Chorus]
Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Chanel on me
I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)
I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)
I gotta cool down, heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)
(Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)
I gotta cool it down, heated (Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)
(Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)
Got a lot of style, got a lot of Tiffany on me
I gotta fan myself off (Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany)
I gotta fan myself off
I gotta cool it down, heated (I’m hot, hot, hot)
You got me heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)
Heated, oh (Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)
Never met a girl with a mind like this, no, no
To give you space and timе like this, my love
Nevеr met a girl so fine like this, no, no, no, no, no
With a waist that wine like this, my love[Pre-Chorus]
Only a real one could tame me
Only the radio could play me (Uh)
Oh, now you wish I was complacent (Uh)
Boy, you musta mixed up our faces (Uncle, Uncle Jonny)
Oh, now you wanna have conversations (Uncle Jonny)
See, now you’re testin’ my patience (Uncle Jonny made my dress)
Yeah, yeah (Fan me off)[Chorus]
Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Chanel on me
I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)
I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)
I gotta cool down, heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)
(Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)
I gotta cool it down, heated (Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)
(Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)
Got a lot of style, got a lot of Tiffany on me
I gotta fan myself off (Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany)
I gotta fan myself off
I gotta cool it down, heated (I’m hot, hot, hot)
You got me heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)
Heated, oh (Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)
Tip, tip, tip on hardwood floors
Ten, ten, ten across the board (With a waist that wine like this)
Give me face, face, face, face, face, yah
Your face card never declines, my God (Ooh)
Eat it, eat it, eat it, eat it, eat it
Mm, yummy, yummy, yum, make the bummy heated
Make a pretty girl talk that shitty
Whiskey ’til I’m tipsy, glitter on my kitty (Ooh)
Cool it down, down, down, my pretty
Bad, bad bitchy make the bad bitch glitchy
Fine, fine, fine-fine, fine-fine, fine, fine
Liberated, livin’ like we ain’t got time
Yadda, yadda, yah, yadda, yadda, yah, yah
Yadda, yadda, yadda, bom, bom, ka, ka
Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass
Fan me quick, girl, I need my glass
Fan me off, my wrist goes click
Dimples on my hip, stretch marks on my tits
Drinkin’ my water, mindin’ my biz
Monday, I’m overrated, Tuesday, on my dick
Flip-flop, flippy, flip-floppin’-ass bitch
Fan me off, watch my wrist go click
Fan me off, I’m hot, hot, hot
Like stolen Chanel, lock me up in jail
Cuff me, please, ’cause this ain’t fair
Dripped in my pearls like Coco Chanel
Uncle Jonny made my dress
That cheap Spandex, she looks a mess
Fan me off, I’m hot, hot, hot
Like stolen Chanel, lock me up in jail
Fingertips go tap, tap, t-tap
On my MPC, makin’ disco trap
Uncle Jonny made my dress
That cheap Spandex, she looks a mess
Beyoncé “Thique” Lyrics
[Chorus]
Ass getting bigger
Racks getting bigger
Cash getting larger
He thought he was loving me good, I told him, “Go harder”
She thought she was killing that shit, I told her, “Go harder”
Just look at this alkaline wrist ’cause I got that water
Ass getting thicker
Cash getting thicker (Thicker, thicker)
[Refrain]
That’s that thick, that’s that real shit
That’s that jelly, baby, champagne and cherry, baby
That’s that thick, that’s that ball drop
That’s that keep going, that’s that never stop
That’s that thick, that’s that na-na, that oochie coochie, la-la
Yeah, this that Fiji agua, candy girl, piñata
Hit it in the car and take you back to the casa
Bet I got you rock now, that thick all over that yacht now
Uh, that’s that Freaknik, that’s that 1996
That’s that moon Miami bass, twelve in the trunk, 808
Uh, that’s that Castro, eat that shit like Maestro’s
She say she on a diet, girl, you better not lose that ass, though[Refrain]
That’s that thick, that’s that real shit
That’s that jelly, n—a, that’s that really, n—a
That’s that thick, that’s that ball drop
That’s that keep going, that’s that never stop[Chorus]
Baby, that’s that thick
That’s that thick
Baby, that’s that thick
That’s that thick
Look at this shit[Verse 2]
Ooh, that’s that strawberry, that’s that grape and cherry
Ooh, this that Ginsu, cut that bitch like culinary
Ooh, that’s the bounce, spend my money, make it count
If it’s lost, then it get found, just keep dropping that shit down
That’s that summer, that’s them Hummers
That’s that, “Girl, give me your number”
That’s that Jordy, that’s that scholar, that I just got out of college
That’s that “I don’t do this usually,” “I don’t know what you do to me”
That “I don’t do this usually,” “I don’t know what you do to me”
Boy, you crazy, body mean, back it up like limousine
You gotta make a fold out to fit a magazine, right
Girl, look at your body, right
Boy, take this in slow, don’t let go
Tell me how bad you been wanting it
And hurry up, quick, ‘fore the moment ends
I like what I hear, might be sleeping in
Screaming, “Beyoncé,” chocolate ounces
Sit on that, bounce it, bounce it[Chorus]
Ass getting thicker
Cash getting thicker
Cash getting larger
He thought he was loving me good, I told him “Go harder” (Baby, that’s that thick)
Thought she was killing that shit, I told her “Go harder” (That’s that thick)
Look at this alkaline wrist ’cause I got that water (Baby, that’s that thick)
Ass getting thicker (That’s that thick)
Cash getting
Look at this shit[Outro]
Oh, baby, come feel me
Oh, baby, I’m all up in your mind (It’s all yours)
Come here, come here (Let’s make love)
Make love to your mind (I’m all up in your mind)
Make love to you (Make love to your mind)
Close your eyes (I’m all up in your mind)
I’ll breathe you in, I’ll think your thoughts
I’ll read your mind, I’ll read your mind
Beyoncé “All Up in Your Mind” Lyrics
[Chorus]
I try to get all up in your mind
It stops at a crime that I wanna make you mine
I try to get all up in your mind
I’ll go and do the time if it means I’ll make you mine
My eyes, yeah, I really like your smile
It stops the time, yeah, I’ll stay here for a while
You give me that real good feeling that I need
Be careful what you ask for ’cause I just might comply
[Verse 1]
You need a real wild girl
You need me, all your demons, it’s gon’ take a little work
It’s absurd, but I’m gon’ say those three words
Yes, I do, I think it’s true, I just know I love you (I’ll make you mine, mine, mine)
Tell mama that I’d do it for you
Thе rider always want you, I’ll be groupie for you
It may hurt at first ‘causе I’ma make you work
Put me first is what you need, I know you’re gonna love me (I’ll make you mine, mine, mine)
I try to get all up in your mind (All up in your mind)
Is my love a crime? ‘Cause I wanna make you mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)
I try to get all up in your mind (Yeah)
I’ll go and do the time if it means I’ll make you mine (Yeah)
My eyes, yeah, they really like your smile
It stops the time, yeah, I’ll stay here for a while
You give me that really good feeling that I need (I need it)
Why don’t you take the time to really notice me? (I’ll make you mine, mine, mine)[Verse 2]
You need a really wild one (You’re mine, you’re mine)
I knew that you can’t live without her
He know I’m a fucking problem
I knew that I could get it out of him (You’re mine, mine, mine)
I really love you (You know I love you)
Tell mama do it for you (You’re mine, mine, mine)
My eyes behold you, this kitty always want you
I’m the only one for you (You’re mine, mine, mine)[Chorus]
I try to get all up in your mind (All up in your mind)
It stops at a crime and I’m gonna make you mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)
I try to get all up in your mind (Yeah)
I’ll go and do the time if it means I’ll make you mine (Yeah)
My eyes, yeah, they really like your smile
It stops the time, yeah, I’ll stay here for a while
You give me that real good feeling that I need
Why don’t you take the time to really notice me? (I love it)
I try to get all up in your mind
It stops at a crime and I’m gonna make you mine
I try to get all up in your mind
Be careful what you ask for ’cause I just might comply
Beyoncé “America Has a Problem” Lyrics
[Intro]
America, America has a problem
[Verse]
Heard you got that D for me
Pray your love is deep for me
I’ma make you go weak for me
Make you wait a whole week for me
I see you watching, fiending
I know you want it, scheming
I know you need it, drug lord
You want it on you? Don’t I know
You need love, I need some too
Do you want this like it wants you?
Know that booty gon’ do what it want to
Can’t hit it one time, multiple
I know you see these rack-rack-racks on me
Now come and get hi-i-i-i-i-igh
Twenty, forty, eighty out the trap, hit it with the rap
Put it on the map, then we right back (Mm)
Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh
Tony Montana with the racks
Ivy P on my bag, double G’s on my dash
N—a, I’m bad, I’m bad
Tell me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh[Pre-Chorus]
Boy, you can’t get higher than this, no
‘Cause love don’t get no higher than this, no, no[Chorus]
Grind (Grind)
Boy, you know I grind (Grind)
When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine (When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine)
You’re mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)
When I step on the scene, they
Can’t wait to back it up
Your ex-dealer dope, but it ain’t crack enough
I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land
Just know I roll with them goons in case you start acting familiar
This kind of love, big business, whole slab, I kill for
Boy, you can’t get higher than this, no (Higher)
‘Cause love don’t get no higher than this, no, no (Higher)[Chorus]
Grind (Grind)
Boy, you know I grind (Grind)
When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine (When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine)
You’re mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)
When I step on the scene, they
Can’t wait to back it up
Your ex-dealer dope, but it ain’t crack enough
I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land
Just know I roll with them goons in case you start acting familiar
This kind of love, big business, whole slab, I kill for[Refrain]
Know that booty gon’ do what it want to
Can’t hit it one time, multiple
I know you see these rack-rack-racks on me
Now come and get hi-i-i-i-i-igh
Twenty, forty, eighty out the trap, hit it with the rap
Put it on the map, then we right back (Mm)
Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh
Tony Montana with the racks
Double C’s on my bag, double G’s on my dash
N—a, I’m bad, I’m bad
Tell me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh
Beyoncé “Pure/Honey” Lyrics
[Intro: Kevin Aviance, Kevin Jz Prodigy & Beyoncé]
Cunt (Cunt to the feminine, what)
Cunt (Cunt to the feminine)
Cunty (Cunt to the feminine, what)
Cunty (Cunt to the feminine, what)
Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)
Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)
Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)
Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)
Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)
Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)
Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)
Feminine to pussy cunt, feminine to pussy, what
(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, check my technique
(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, come and feel my technique (Prr, prr)
(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, you wanna feel my technique?
(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, it’s pure
Bad bitches to the left
Money bitches to the right
You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night
Take it all off or just a little if you like, it’s pure (Uh)
It should cost a billion to look this good (Oh, yeah)
But she make it look еasy ’cause she got it (Check my tеchnique)
You can find the one when the tempo good (Wanna touch my technique)
Four, three, too fucking busy
That’s my technique
That’s my, that’s my, that’s my technique
Bad bitch, bisous
Right then left cheek, mwah
Ideas, my dear, that’s my technique, uh
Pretty girls to the floor[Chorus: Beyoncé]
Get your money, money, cunty, hunty
Don’t be funny with my money, honey
Don’t my girls look so yummy, yummy?
All the boys want my honey from me
It should cost a billion to look that good
But she make it look easy ’cause she got it
You can find the one when the tempo’s good
Four, three, I’m too fucking busy
Check my technique
I see you, you, too
Coming for my technique, uh
Bossy bitch, bisous
Right then left cheek, mwah
Future, renaissance
Study my technique, uh
All the pretty boys to the floor[Chorus: Beyoncé]
Uh, get your money, money, money, money
Don’t be funny with my money, honey
Don’t my girls look so yummy, yummy?
All ’em boys want my honey from me
Bad bitches to the left
Money bitches to the right
You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night
Take it all off or just a little if you like, earlier than that
It should cost a billion to look this—[Part II: HONEY][Intro: Beyoncé]
I see you want it and you’re coming for me
Don’t be funny with my money, honey
All my girls look so yummy, yummy
And all the boys want my honey from me
The devil’s on my shoulder (It’s taboo as you want it)
Nasty is my guilty pleasure (Nasty, nasty girl)
If you give this ass a squeeze (Give that ass a squeeze, baby)
It’s pretty how I’ll give you pleasure (Pretty, pretty hell)[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]
Once you get me piped up, baby, I won’t stop
Uh, I won’t stop ’til you say you had enough
Ride it like a rodeo when I’m on top, uh, uh[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I’ll get you stuck (Stuck), stuck in my love (Stuck in my love)
Stuck in my honey
Honey, honey, hon’
I’ll put the sweet (Sweet), sweet on your tongue (Sweet on your tongue)
Don’t it taste yummy? (Yummy)
Yummy, yummy, yum
Now stick it thick (Thick), honey and gold (Honey and gold)
Drip it all on me, yeah
Honey, honey, hon’
I’ll put the sweet (Sweet), sweet on your tongue (Sweet on your tongue)
Don’t it taste yummy? (Yummy)
Yummy, yummy, yum[Post-Chorus: Beyoncé]
Ooh, yeah, yeah (Yummy, yummy, yum)
Ooh, yeah, yeah (Yummy, yummy, yum)[Verse 2: Beyoncé]
You know it’s Friday night and I’m ready to drive
Throw me them keys, baby, let’s go
(It’s Friday night and I’m ready to drive)
(Throw me them keys, baby, let’s go)
We jump in the car, quarter tank of gas
World’s at war, low on cash
(We jump in the car, quarter tank of gas)
(World’s at war, low on cash)
I ain’t never felt a feeling like this
You’ve been in love, but not like this
Sweet, honey, sin, taste it on your lips
Up and down on it, light switch, click
[Outro: Moi Renee & Beyoncé]
Honey, Miss Honey
Miss Honey, Miss Honey
Honey, honey, hon’
Miss Honey, Miss Honey
Miss Honey, Miss Honey
Beyoncé “Summer Renaissance” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I wanna house you and make you take my name
I’m gonna spouse you and make you tat your ring
I’m gonna take you all the way
Baby, can I take you all the way?
[Refrain]
You sexy motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me
I just wanna thug you, the category is Bey
You gangster motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me
I just wanna touch you, I can feel it through those jeans
Ah-ah-ah-oh (Ooh)
Boy, you never have a chance
If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance
Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance
Dance, dance, dance[Chorus]
Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good
It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good
Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good
It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good
(Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good)
(It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good)[Verse 2]
I wanna crush you, I won’t overanalyze
I’m gonna trust you even though we met tonight
But I’m gonna take you all the way
Baby, can I take you all the way?[Refrain]
You sexy motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me
I just wanna thug you, the category is Bey (You growin’ on me)
You gangster motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me (You, you, you growin’ on me)
Black silicone and rubbers, I can feel it through those jeans (Growin’ on me, I)
I’m feeling way too loose to be tied down
Can you see my brain open wide now?
Come and get what I came for, hella night now
Know you love when I roleplay, who am I now?
I’m a doc, I’m a nurse, I’m a teacher
Dominate is the best way to beat ya
Sorry ’bout yesterday, now the sweet stuff
You a sweetie pie, come let me eat ya
(Fuck it up)[Pre-Chorus]
(Ooh)
Boy, you never have a chance
If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance
Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance
Dance, dance, dance[Chorus]
Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good
It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good
Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good
It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good[Bridge]
Applause, a round of applause
Applause, a round of applause
Say I want, want, want, what I want, want, want
(I want, want, want what I want, want, want)
I want, want, want what I want, want, want
(I want, want, want what I want, want, want)
I want your touch, I want your feeling
(I want your touch, I want your feeling)
I want your love, I want your spirit
(I want your love, I want your spirit)
The more I want, the more I need it
(The more I want, the more I need it)
Need it
(Need it)
Versace, Bottega, Prada, Balenciaga
Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, collect your points, Beyoncé
So elegant and raunchy, this haute couture I’m flaunting
This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them shits in storage
I’m in my bag
Ah-ooh
Ah-ooh
Ah-ooh
