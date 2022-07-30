Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Lyrics Have So Many Secret Meanings—Read the Lyrics to All 16 Songs

Scroll To See More Images

Bow down. Beyoncé’s Renaissance lyrics prove why she will and always be Queen Bey. Renaissance, which was released on July 29, 2022, is Beyoncé is seventh studio album and her first LP since 2016’s Lemonade.

The album—also titled Act I: Renaissance—is the first act of a trilogy project Beyoncé started during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé explained in an Instagram post on June 30, 2022. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance features 16 songs including lead single “Break My Soul,” which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as tracks like “Energy,” “Virgo’s Groove” and “Summer Renaissance.” Beyoncé confirmed her seventh studio album was in the works in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2021, where she explained that the LP was inspired by her feelings throughout the pandemic. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said at the time. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

In a post on her website in July 2022, Beyoncé dedicated her album to her husband, Jay-Z; three kids, Rumi, Sir and Blue; and her uncle Johnny, her late first cousin, as well as other members of her family. “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny,” she wrote. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.”

Read on for Beyoncé’s Renaissance lyrics from all 14 songs via Genius. Renaissance by Beyoncé is available on Amazon

.

Beyoncé “I’m That Girl” Lyrics

[Intro]

Please, motherfuckers ain’t stop—, please, motherfuckers

Please, mother—, please, mother—, please, motherfuckers

Please-please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—

Please, motherfuckers, please, mother—, please, mother—

Plеase-please, mothеrfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me

Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me

Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me

Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me

[Verse 1]

(How the fuck you figure I ain’t a motherfucking pimp)

(When all these n—s be jocking me?)

I pull up in these clothes, look so good

(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)

(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain’t stopping me)

‘Cause I’m in that ho

(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain’t going)

You know all these songs sound good

(Never hoeing, see they n—s acting like they pimps)

(Try to pimp me, n—s get broke for the end)

(Now I gotta go cause I’m out this bitch)

‘Cause I’m on that ho

(Ho n—a— be so bad when I fall up in their place)

Deadass

(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)

(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)

Deadass

(With that funky ass in the trunk)

I’m deadass

(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)

(N—a self, what you got to make me rich?)

(Never get the pussy ’cause it’s off limits, ho)

(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

[Chorus]

It’s not the diamonds

It’s not the pearls

I’m that girl (I’m that girl)

It’s just that I’m that girl (I’m that girl)

It’s not my man (Ooh)

It’s not my stance (Ooh)

I’m that girl (I’m that girl)

It’s just that I’m that girl[Verse 2]

From the top of the mornin’, I shine (Ah-ooh)

Right through the blinds (Ah-ooh)

Touching everything in my plain view

And everything next to me gets lit up too (Ah)

You see it (Ah-ah-ah-ah), yeah

You see it when you look to me

I didn’t want this power (I ain’t want it)

I didn’t want this power (I ain’t want it)[Bridge]

You know love is my weakness

Don’t need drugs for some freak shit

I’m just high all the time, I’m out of my mind

I’m tweakin’ (Tweakin’, tweakin’)

[Verse 3]

Freakin’ on the weekend (Yeah)

I’m indecent (Yeah), let it begin (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I be pullin’ up in that ’92 DeVille Cadillac with them vogues (Yeah), losin’ my mind (Yeah)

Be-be-beastin’ (Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh)

Un-American (Yeah), I don’t need no friends (Ah)

I been thuggin’ for my (Uh) un-American life lights (Yeah) in these D-Flawless skies (Yeah)

Off the deep end (Yeah)

Such a heathen (Yeah), why they let me outside? (Yeah)

I pull relief in (Yeah)

Bring that beat in (Yeah), now I can breathe again (Yeah)

I be beatin’ down the block (Yeah), knockin’ Basquiats off the wall-all (Yeah, yeah)

That’s how I ball

Cleanse me of my sins

My un-American life[Outro]

Please, motherfuckers ain’t stop—, please, motherfuckers

Please, mother—, please, mother—, please, motherfuckers

Please-please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—, please, mother—

Please, motherfuckers, please, mother—, please, mother—

Please-please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me

Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me

Please, motherfuckers ain’t stoppin’ me

Please, motherfuckers

Beyoncé “Cozy” Lyrics View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) [Intro]

This a reminder [Verse 1]

Damn, I love the burning of the dagger

From the words that you say (Fuck, yeah)

Dancin’ in the mirror, kiss my scars

Because I love what they made (Ooh, yeah) [Pre-Chorus]

She’s a god (Ah-ooh), she’s a hero (Ah-ooh)

She survived (Ah-ooh) all she been through (Ah-ooh, ooh)

Confident (Ah-ooh), damn, she lethal (Ah-ooh, ooh)

Might I suggest you don’t fuck with my sis (Ooh)

‘Cause she comfortable [Chorus]

Comfortable in my skin

Cozy with who I am

Comfortable in my skin

Cozy, cozy

Comfortable in my skin

Feet up above your sins

I love myself, goddamn

Cozy, cozy [Post-Chorus]

So cozy

I love me

They hate me

‘Cause they want me

(I’m dark brown, dark skin, light skin, bеige)

(Fluorescent bеige, bitch, I’m black) [Verse 2]

Been down, been up, been broke, broke down, bounced back

Been off, been on, been back, what you know about that?

Been the light, been dark, been the truth, been that King Bey energy

I been thick, been fine, still a ten, still here, that’s all me

Black like love too deep

Dance to the soles of my feet

Green eyes envy me

Paint the world pussy pink

Blue like the soul I crowned

Purple drank and couture gowns

Gold fangs a shade God made

Blue, black, white, and brown

Paint the town red like cinnamon

Yellow diamonds, limoncello glisterin’

Rainbow gelato in the streets

Renaissance, yachtin’ in Capri [Pre-Chorus]

You’re a god (Ah-ooh, you’re a god), you’re a hero (Ah-ooh, you’re a hero)

You survived (Ah-ooh) all you been through (Ah-ooh, ooh)

Confident (Ah-ooh), damn, you lethal (Ah-ooh, ooh)

Might I suggest you don’t fuck with my sis (Ooh)

‘Cause she comfortable [Chorus]

Comfortable in my skin

Cozy with who I am

Comfortable in my skin

Cozy, cozy

Comfortable in my skin

Cozy with who I am

I love myself, goddamn

Cozy, cozy (Okay) [Bridge]

I’m cozy (I’m cozy)

I’m juicy (I’m juicy)

You hate me (You hate me)

‘Cause you want me (‘Cause you want me)

I’m swaggy (I’m swaggy)

Effortlessly (Effortlessly)

That’s how God made me (How God made me)

So, bitch, pay me (So pay me, ching-a-ling, ching, ching)

(I’m black)

(I’m probably one of the blackest motherfuckers walking around here)

Cozy

(In this motherfucking place)

(I’m probably one of the blackest motherfuckers in this house)

Cozy

(I’m black like that) [Chorus]

Comfortable in my skin

Cozy with who I am

I love myself, goddamn

Cozy, cozy [Outro]

Unique

Unique is what you are (Credit: Genius) Beyoncé “Alien Superstar” Lyrics View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) [Intro]

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm

Do not attempt to leave the dance-floor

The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system [Verse 1]

I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one

Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me (Don’t do it)

No one else in this world can think like me (True)

I’m twisted (Twisted), I’ll contradict it

Keep him addicted, lies on his lips, I lick it [Pre-Chorus] Unique

That’s what you are

Stilеttos kicking vintage crystal off the bar

Category: bad bitch, I’m thе bar

Alien superstar

Whip, whip [Chorus]

I’m too classy for this world, forever, I’m that girl

Feed you diamonds and pearls, ooh, baby

I’m too classy to be touched, I paid them all in dust

I’m stingy with my love, ooh, baby [Post-Chorus]

I’m (U-N-I-Q-U-E)

Ooh, I’m stingy with my love, ooh, baby

I’m (U-N-I-Q-U-E)

Ooh, I’m stingy with my love (Unique) [Verse 2]

Unicorn is the uniform you put on

Eyes on you when you perform

Eyes on I when I put on

Mastermind and haute couture

Label whores can’t clock, I’m so obscure (Unique)

Masterpiece, genius

Drip intravenous

Patty cake on that wrist

Tiffany Blue billboards over that ceiling (Unique)

We don’t like plain

Always dreamed of paper planes

Mile-high when I rodeo

Then I come down and take off again (Unique)

You see pleasure in my glare

Look over my shoulder and you ain’t scared

The effects you have on me when you stare

Head on a pillow, hike it in the air [Chorus]

I’m too classy for this world, forever, I’m that girl

Feed you diamonds and pearls, ooh, baby

I’m too classy to be touched, I paid them all in dust

I’m stingy with my love, ooh, baby [Post-Chorus]

I got pearls beneath my legs, my lips, my hands, my hips (U-N-I-Q-U-E)

I got diamonds beneath my thighs, but his ego will find bliss

Can’t find an ocean deep than can compete with this cinnamon kiss (U-N-I-Q-U-E)

Fire beneath your feet, music when you speak, you’re so unique [Bridge]

(Unique)

That’s what you are

Lingerie reflecting off the mirror on the bar

Category: sexy bitch, I’m the bar

Alien superstar [Outro: Beyoncé & Barbara Ann Teer]

We dress a certain way

We walk a certain way

We talk a certain way

We, we paint a certain way

We, we make love a certain way, you know?

All of these things we do in a different

Unique, specific way that is personally ours

We just reaching out to the solar system

We flying over bullshit, we flying over

Supernatural love up in the air

I just talk my shit, Casanova

Superstar, supernova

Power, pull ’em in closer

If that’s your man, then why he over here? (Unique) (Credit: Genius) Beyoncé “Cuff It” Lyrics View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) [Verse 1]

I feel like fallin’ in love (Fallin’ in love)

I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up (Tonight, I’m fuckin’ somethin’ up, baby)

I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink), hey (Pour me a drink)

I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up (I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up) [Pre-Chorus]

I wanna go missin’, I need a prescription

I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? (Oh-la-la-la-la-la-la-la)

I wanna go where nobody’s been (I wanna go where nobody’s been)

Have you ever had fun like this? Oh woah (Have you ever had fun? Yeah) [Chorus]

We gon’ fuck up the night, black lights

Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)

Unapologetic when we fuck up the night, fuck up the night

We gettin’ fucked up tonight

We gon’ fuck up the night [Post-Chorus]

Bet you you’ll see far

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll elevate

Bet you you’ll meet God

‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love

I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up

‘Cause we gon’ fuck up the night [Verse 2]

What’s in these four walls? You sexy, my love (Turn it up)

Don’t miss this roll call, is you here or what? Yeah (Roll it up)

Show up, show up (Show up, show up), po’ up, po’ up, oh (Po’ up, po’ up)

You Mr. Nasty, I’ll clean it up [Pre-Chorus]

Go where nobody’s been (Go where nobody’s been)

Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)

I wanna go missin’, I need a prescription

I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? [Chorus]

We gon’ fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), black lights

Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)

Unapologetic when we fuck up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), fuck up tonight

We gettin’ fucked up tonight

We gon’ fuck up the night [Post-Chorus]

Bet you you’ll see far

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll elevate

Bet you you’ll meet God

‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love

I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up

We gon’ fuck up the night [Verse 3]

Hypersonic, sex erotic

On my body, boy, you got it

Hit them ‘draulics while I ride it

Got me actin’ hella thotty

So excited, so exotic

I’m a seasoned professional

Squeeze it, don’t let it go

Tease it, no self-control

I got time today (I got time today, I got time)

Oh, I (I got time today, I got time)

I can’t wait to come out and play

Ooh, yeah, you

Come and cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, baby

While I buss it, buss it, buss it for you, baby

Oh, baby

Anywhere, anytime

I don’t mind, I don’t mind [Bridge]

Yeah (I don’t mind)

For you (All for you)

I’m backin’ the truck up, huh (Back that truck up)

For you (All for you)

A bitch’ll get fucked up (I fuck you up)

For you (All for you)

I’m puttin’ my cup up (Put my cup up, yeah)

For you (All for you) [Outro]

‘Cause we gon’ fuck up the night

Take flight (Woo), blindin’ lights (Yeah)

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up

(Unapologetic when we fuck up the night)

Bet you you’ll see stars (Night)

Bet you you’ll go far (Night)

Bet you you’ll levitate (Night)

Bet you you’ll meet God (Party people, roll up)

Ooh (Yeah, huh)

We gon’ fuck up the night (Yeah)

Spaceships fly

Fuck it up, fuck it up (Credit: Genius)

Beyoncé “Energy” Lyrics

[Intro: BEAM]

On stage, rockin’, I’m star crazy

Cocoa flow like 1980’s

Come, let’s tell a drop lazy

None of that maybe

Energy (Ah)

Energy

Energy (On it)

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Just vibe

Votin’ out 45, don’t get outta line, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, pick a side

Only double lines we cross is dollar signs, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, hol’ up

Wait, I hear you just got paid, make it rain, energy

She more Cancún, he more Saint-Tropez

Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move

Look around, everybody on mute

Look around, it’s me and my crew

Big energy

[Chorus: BEAM]

He was on stop mode, got froze

Frozе front page Vogue, no pose

Chat too much, full clip unload

That’s that Kodak еnergy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Yeah, yeah[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

Gold links, raw denim

You know that we do it grande

You know that I’m gon’ be extra

When that camera go, “Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop”

Keep ’em waitin’ like dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot

“Ooh, la-la-la”

That’s the way dem boys sound when I walk through the block, block, block

Then I uzi that doozie, shot, shot, shot[Bridge: Beyoncé]

We was just chillin’, mindin’ our business

Poppin’ our pain and champagne through the ceilin’

Sippin’ it up, flickin’ it up

All this good energy got you all in your feelings, feelings

I’m crazy, I’m swearin’

I’m darin’, your man’s starin’

I just entered the country with derringers

‘Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists

[Chorus: BEAM, Beyoncé & Big Freedia]

He was on stop mode, got froze (Ah, ah, ah, la-la-la-la-la-la)

Froze front page Vogue, no pose (Ah, la-la, ah, ah)

(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)

Chat too much, full clip unload (La-la-la-la-la-la)

That’s that Kodak energy (Ah, la-la, ah, ah)

(Go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Energy (La-la-la-la-la-la, ah, la-la)

(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)

Energy (Ah, ah)

(Go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Energy (La-la-la-la-la-la)

(Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka)

Yeah, yeah (Ah)

Beyoncé “Break My Soul” Lyrics

Beyoncé]

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody [Intro: Big Freedia &[Chorus: Beyoncé]You won’t break my soulYou won’t break my soulYou won’t break my soulYou won’t break my soulI’m tellin’ everybodyEverybodyEverybodyEverybody

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Now, I just fell in love

And I just quit my job

I’m gonna find new drive

Damn, they work me so damn hard

Work by nine

Then off past five

And they work my nerves

That’s why I cannot sleep at night[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]

I’m lookin’ for motivation

I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah

And I’m on that new vibration

I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah

Hold up, oh, baby, baby[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul (Na, na)

You won’t break my soul (No-no, na, na)

You won’t brеak my soul (No-no, na, na)

You won’t break my soul (Na, na)

I’m tellin’ evеrybody (Na, na)

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

[Post-Chorus: Big Freedia]

Release ya anger, release ya mind

Release ya job, release the time

Release ya trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest [Verse 2: Beyoncé]

I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night

The queens in the front and the doms in the back

Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped

There’s a whole lot of people in the house

Tryin’ to smoke with the yak in your mouth

(Good at night) And we back outside

You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside [Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]

Got motivation (Motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)

I’m takin’ my new salvation (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, new salvation)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, baby, baby[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul (You won’t)

You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)

You won’t break my soul (You won’t)

You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)

And I’m tellin’ everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody, yeah [Verse 3: Beyoncé]

If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it

That, we all know (Can’t break my soul)

If you don’t think it, you won’t be it

That love ain’t yours (Can’t break my soul)

Tryin’ to fake it never makes it

That, we all know (Can’t break my soul)

You can have the stress and not take less

I’ll justify love

We go ’round in circles, ’round in circles

Searchin’ for love (‘Round in circles)

We go up and down, lost and found

Searchin’ for love

Looking for something that lives inside me

Looking for something that lives inside me[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody

Tellin’ everybody

Everybody

Everybody

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul, no, no

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

And I’m tellin’ everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

Everybody

Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)[Bridge: Beyoncé]

I’m takin’ my new salvation

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah

Got motivation (Motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)

I’m takin’ my new salvation (New salvation)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Own foundation)[Outro: Big Freedia]

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka

Yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka, yaka-yaka (Release ya wiggle)

Release ya—, release ya—, release ya wiggle

Release ya anger, release ya mind

Release ya job, release the time

Release ya trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest

(Credit: Genius)

Beyoncé “Church Girl” Lyrics

[Intro]

(Lord, make me)

(Lord, place me)

Ooh, ooh-ooh (I wanna be centered)

Ooh-ooh (I wanna be centered)

Ooh-ooh (I wanna be centered)

(In thy will, will, will, will)

[Verse 1]

I’ve been up, I’ve been down

Felt like I move mountains

Got friends that cried fountains, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m warnin’ everybody

Soon as I get in this party

I’m gon’ let go of this body

I’m gonna love on me

Nobody can judge me but me (Ooh)

I was born free (Ooh, ooh)[Chorus]

I’ll drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie

I said now pop it like a thottie, pop it like a thottie (You bad)

Me say now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)

Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (You bad)

Let it go, girl (Let it go), let it out, girl (Let it out)

Twirl that ass like you came up out the South, girl (Ooh, ooh)

I said now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)

Bad girl actin’ naughty, church girl, don’t hurt nobody[Post-Chorus]

You could be my daddy if you want to

You, you could be my daddy if you want to

You could get it tatted if you want to

You, you could get it tatted if you want to (She ain’t tryna hurt nobody)

Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherfucker litty

She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties (Huh)

So get your racks up (Word), get your math up (Huh)

I’ma back it up (Uh), back it, back it up (Back it, back it up)

I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it, actin’ up (Actin’ up)

I see them grey sweats (Grey sweats), I see a blank check

[Verse 2]

Mm, I’m finally on the other side

I finally found the extra smiles

Swimmin’ through the oceans of tears we cried (Tears that we’ve cried)

You know you got church in the mornin’ (The mornin’)

But you doin’ God’s work, you goin’ in (Ooh)

She ain’t tryna hurt nobody (Ooh)

She just tryna do the best she can (Ooh)

Happy on her own (Ooh)

With her friends, without a man[Pre-Chorus]

I’m warnin’ everybody

Soon as I get in this party

I’m gon’ let go of this body

I’m gonna love on me

Nobody can judge me but me

I was born free (Born free)[Chorus]

I’ll drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (Free)

I said now pop it like a thottie, pop it like a thottie (You bad, free)

Me say now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)

Church girls actin’ loose, bad girls actin’ snotty (You bad)

Let it go, girl (Let it go), let it out, girl (Let it out)

Twirl that ass like you came up out the South, girl (Ooh, ooh)

I said now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (You bad)

Bad girls actin’ raunchy, church girl, don’t hurt nobody (Don’t hurt nobody) [Post-Chorus]

You could be my daddy if you want to (You bad)

You, you could get it tatted if you want to (You bad)

Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherfucker litty (You bad)

She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig ol’ bitties

So get your racks up (Ooh), get your math up (Ooh)

I’ma back it up (Back it up), back it, back it up (Back it, back it up)

I’ma buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it, actin’ up (Actin’ up)

I see them grey sweats (Ooh), I see a blank check (Ooh-ooh)[Outro]

Must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face

It must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face

Now do it, baby, stick it, baby, do it, baby, stick it, baby

Do it, baby, spin it, now spin it, baby, do it

Now spin that cash a little harder

And she might let you dive in the water

Drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie

Now, now, now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie

Oh-oh-oh, drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie

Good girls actin’ bad, church girls don’t hurt nobody

I ain’t tryna hurt nobody (Mm)

Tryna bring the life up in your body (Mm) (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “Plastic Off the Sofa” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Boy, I know you can’t help but to be yourself ’round me

Yourself ’round me, no

And I know nobody’s perfect, so I’ll let you be

I’ll let you be

It’s the way you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, oh

To the face you make when I tell you that I have to leave, ooh

[Chorus]

But I like it, baby

Ooh, I like it, baby

But I like it, baby, baby

But I like it, baby

[Verse 2]

Oh, we don’t need the world’s acceptance, they’re too hard on me

They’re too hard on you, boy

I’ll always be your secret weapon in your arsenal, your arsenal

And I know you had it rough growin’ up, but that’s okay (That’s okay, baby)

I like it rough (That’s okay, baby)

Even when you let your feelings get in the way (Let your feelings get in the way)[Chorus]

I still like it, baby

Ooh, I like it, baby (Like it, baby)

But I like it, baby (Like it, baby)

Baby, baby (Like it, baby)

I still like it, baby

Baby, baby, baby[Bridge]

Say, say you won’t change

I love the little things that make you you

Ooh, the rest of the world is strange, stay in our lane

Just you and me and our family

I think you’re so cool

(Even though I’m cooler than you)[Verse 3]

Boy, I love that you can’t help but be yourself around me

Yourself around me

Sugar, well, you trippin’, I know we’ll make up and make love

So I’ll let you be

I’ll let you be

It’s the way you listen when I’m cryin’, you let me lean in

It’s the way you want one more kiss after you said you were leaving [Chorus]

But I like it, baby (Yes, I like it, baby)

Babe (Yes, I like it, baby)

Yes, I like it, baby (Like it, baby)

Like it (Like it), I like it

I love it, baby

I like it, baby

I like it, I love it, baby

I like it, baby, yeah, I like it, oh, like it

I like it, yeah

I like, I like it, baby

I like it, baby[Outro]

I like it, baby

Baby, come on over

Ooh, I like it, baby

Who loves you, baby? Baby (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “Virgo’s Groove” Lyrics

[Intro]

Baby, come over (Ooh, yeah)

Baby, come over (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, come over (Baby, come over)

Come be alone with me tonight

All these emotions (All these emotions)

It’s washin’ over me tonight, ah

[Chorus]

Right here, right now

Iced up, bite down

Baby, lock in right now

I want it right here, right now

Cuddled up on the couch

Motorboat, baby, spin around

Slow-mo comin’ out my blouse

I want it right here, right now

[Verse 1]

There’s nothin’ that I want as much as I want you

A psychic hit me, told me we got shit to do

We ain’t got time like we used to

But we still shine like we used to

And we still grind like we used to

And we cut ties when we need to

But I need more you on me and me on you, oh[Refrain]

I can be the one that takes you there

And I need more nudity and ecstasy, oh

On this magic ride, woo, yeah, yeah, yeah (Oh, oh)

Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared

Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared (Yeah, yeah)

It’s only gonna get you high[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, come over

Come be alone with me tonight

All these emotions

It’s washin’ over me tonight, oh[Chorus]

Right here (Right here), right now (Right now)

Iced up (Iced up), bite down (Bite down)

Baby, lock in (Lock in) right now (Right now)

I want it right here (Right here), right now (Right now)

Cuddled up (Cuddled up) on the couch (On the couch)

Motorboat (Motorboat), baby, swerve around (Swerve around)

Slow-mo (Slow-mo) comin’ out my blouse (Out my blouse)

I want it right here (Right here), right now (Right now)

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, come over

I can be the one that take you there

I can be the one that takes you there (Ooh-oh)

On this magic ride, woo

Baby, come over (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared

Baby, you can hit this, don’t be scared (Ooh-oh)

It’s only gonna get you high

Baby, come over

Come and move me through the night

Bring all those emotions (Ooh)

And show me how you feel inside

Baby, come over (Baby, come over)

Come be alone with me tonight

All these emotions (All these emotions)

It’s washin’ over me tonight, uh[Verse 2]

Yeah, your hands

Your hands so strong when they grippin’ on me

Yeah, so dance

All night long to the throb, baby, feel the beat

Yeah, don’t you leave

Yeah, me

Don’t you leave

So use me (Use me)

Pursue me (Pursue me)

Kiss me where you bruise me (Bruise me)

Ooh-wee, ooh-wee

Taste me (Taste me), that fleshy part

I scream so loud, I curse the stars [Interlude]

You don’t need no excuse

To touch somebody (Touch me)

To love somebody (Love me)

To trust somebody (Will you trust me?)

Uh, go ahead and hug somebody

‘Cause I can see the light in you

Everybody want somebody (I want you)

Everybody got somebody (I got you)

So come over and want my body ’cause (You are)[Bridge]

Uh, uh, you are (You are)

The love of my life (The love of my life)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (My life)

You’re my life, baby, you’re the love of my life (You are)

Oh, baby, keep me warm

Ooh, he bring me back to life (You are)

Ooh, you make me lose my pride

Ooh, that lovin’ keep me high (The love of my life)

That’s why I love you, baby (Uh, woo, woo)

That’s why I trust you, baby (Trust you, baby)

If you got somebody, love somebody

Love somebody, baby[Outro]

You’re the love of my life

You’re the love of my life

Your love keeps me high

Your love gives me life

Your love, your love

Good lord, baby, don’t you ever switch it up

Talk to me nice (Nice)

You’re the love of my life

Of my life

You’re the love of my life

Baby, you’re the love of my life

You’re the love of my life

Baby, love me, love me, love me

And, baby, let me love you back

Touch me, touch me, please me

Kiss me, boy

You’re the only love of my life

You are

Yeah, you are, yeah

You are

(The love of my life)

(My life) (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “Move” Lyrics

[Chorus: Beyoncé & Grace Jones, Beyoncé, Grace Jones]

Move out the way

I’m with my girls and we all need space (Woo)

When the queen come through, part like the Red Sea

Move out the way

How many times (How many times) I’ma say it?

It’s a home run when the team touch base

[Refrain: Grace Jones, Beyoncé, Both]

Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup (Brukup)

Humble like we pon’ the come up (Hm)

Don’t make it turn into trouble

‘Cause we comin’ straight out the jungle (Grace)

Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup (Grace Jones)

Humble like we pon’ the come up (Grace Jones)

Don’t make it turn into troublе

‘Cause we comin’ straight out the junglе

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Move, move, move, move

Yeah, you gotta move, move

Anything you do

Will be held against you

You have to move, move, move, move

Skrrt off, make room

Stampede comin’ through

Big boss on the move, yeah

(Oh, oh, oh, oh) Bounce it

Everybody around me (Yeah)

(Oh, oh, oh, oh) Bounce it (Bounce it)

Pick it up like you found it (Found it)[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]

Me and my girlfriends came out to play (Play)

Fireworks and champagne, Chantilly Lace

Broken glass in the disco, sex on the brain (Ah)

Watch my reflection, **** out my face[Chorus: Beyoncé & Grace Jones, Beyoncé, Grace Jones]

Move out the way

I’m with my girls and we all need space (Mm)

When the queen come through, part like the Red Sea

Move out the way

How many times (How many times) I’ma say it?

It’s a home run when the team touch base [Interlude: Tems]

Who this girl in the back of the room?

Who this girl in the back of the room?

Who this girl in the back of the room?

It’s the groove, it’s the Yoncé groove

Who this girl in the back of the room?

Who this girl in the back of the room?

It’s the groove, it’s the Yoncé groove

It’s a party in the hotel room[Bridge: Beyoncé, Grace Jones]

Find me, I don’t need to call him

I don’t need no phone, yeah

I don’t need to fall, yeah

You know me, I’m vibin’

You and me’s a vibe, yeah

Always catchin’ vibe, eh

Give me a little fire

Give me a little flame, yeah

Give me a relight and wine

I don’t want to contemplate

Give me a little fire

Give me a relight and wine

I want to make you shine (Queen come through)

This is how I move, this is how I move

This is why I live, sweet moments like this

This is how we groove, this is how we kiss

(Queen come through, queen come through)

This is how I move, this is how I move

This is how we live, sweet moments like this

This is how we groove, this is how we kiss (Wow) [Refrain: Grace Jones, Grace Jones & Beyoncé, Beyoncé]

Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup

Humble like we pon’ the come up

Don’t make it turn into trouble

‘Cause we comin’ straight out the jungle

Brukup, it’s Brukup, it’s Brukup

We come through, we slangin’ them bundles

Don’t make it turn into trouble

‘Cause we comin’ straight out the jungle (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “Heated” Lyrics

[Intro]

(Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Hermès on me)

[Chorus]

Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Ivy on me

I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)

I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)

I gotta cool down, heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)

(Like Coco Chanel, put me up in jail)

I gotta cool it down, heated (Cool it down, hot, hot, hot)

Yeah, yeah (Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)

(Tip, tip, tip)

It’s been a lot of years, really think you gettin’ one past me? (Tip, tip, tip)

I gotta fan myself off

I gotta fan myself off

I gotta cool it down, heated (Oh)

You got me heated

Heated, oh

[Refrain]

Never met a girl with a mind like this, no, no

To give you space and timе like this, my love

Nevеr met a girl so fine like this, no, no, no, no, no

With a waist that wine like this, my love[Pre-Chorus]

Only a real one could tame me

Only the radio could play me (Uh)

Oh, now you wish I was complacent (Uh)

Boy, you musta mixed up our faces (Uncle, Uncle Jonny)

Oh, now you wanna have conversations (Uncle Jonny)

See, now you’re testin’ my patience (Uncle Jonny made my dress)

Yeah, yeah (Fan me off)[Chorus]

Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Chanel on me

I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)

I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)

I gotta cool down, heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)

(Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)

I gotta cool it down, heated (Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)

(Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)

Got a lot of style, got a lot of Tiffany on me

I gotta fan myself off (Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany)

I gotta fan myself off

I gotta cool it down, heated (I’m hot, hot, hot)

You got me heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)

Heated, oh (Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)

[Refrain]

Never met a girl with a mind like this, no, no

To give you space and timе like this, my love

Nevеr met a girl so fine like this, no, no, no, no, no

With a waist that wine like this, my love[Pre-Chorus]

Only a real one could tame me

Only the radio could play me (Uh)

Oh, now you wish I was complacent (Uh)

Boy, you musta mixed up our faces (Uncle, Uncle Jonny)

Oh, now you wanna have conversations (Uncle Jonny)

See, now you’re testin’ my patience (Uncle Jonny made my dress)

Yeah, yeah (Fan me off)[Chorus]

Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Chanel on me

I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)

I gotta fan myself off (Fan me off)

I gotta cool down, heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)

(Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail)

I gotta cool it down, heated (Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)

(Tip, tip, tip, tippin’ on)

Got a lot of style, got a lot of Tiffany on me

I gotta fan myself off (Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany)

I gotta fan myself off

I gotta cool it down, heated (I’m hot, hot, hot)

You got me heated (Fan me off like hot, hot, hot)

Heated, oh (Like stolen Chanel, put me up in jail) [Outro]

Tip, tip, tip on hardwood floors

Ten, ten, ten across the board (With a waist that wine like this)

Give me face, face, face, face, face, yah

Your face card never declines, my God (Ooh)

Eat it, eat it, eat it, eat it, eat it

Mm, yummy, yummy, yum, make the bummy heated

Make a pretty girl talk that shitty

Whiskey ’til I’m tipsy, glitter on my kitty (Ooh)

Cool it down, down, down, my pretty

Bad, bad bitchy make the bad bitch glitchy

Fine, fine, fine-fine, fine-fine, fine, fine

Liberated, livin’ like we ain’t got time

Yadda, yadda, yah, yadda, yadda, yah, yah

Yadda, yadda, yadda, bom, bom, ka, ka

Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass

Fan me quick, girl, I need my glass

Fan me off, my wrist goes click

Dimples on my hip, stretch marks on my tits

Drinkin’ my water, mindin’ my biz

Monday, I’m overrated, Tuesday, on my dick

Flip-flop, flippy, flip-floppin’-ass bitch

Fan me off, watch my wrist go click

Fan me off, I’m hot, hot, hot

Like stolen Chanel, lock me up in jail

Cuff me, please, ’cause this ain’t fair

Dripped in my pearls like Coco Chanel

Uncle Jonny made my dress

That cheap Spandex, she looks a mess

Fan me off, I’m hot, hot, hot

Like stolen Chanel, lock me up in jail

Fingertips go tap, tap, t-tap

On my MPC, makin’ disco trap

Uncle Jonny made my dress

That cheap Spandex, she looks a mess (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “Thique” Lyrics

[Chorus]

Ass getting bigger

Racks getting bigger

Cash getting larger

He thought he was loving me good, I told him, “Go harder”

She thought she was killing that shit, I told her, “Go harder”

Just look at this alkaline wrist ’cause I got that water

Ass getting thicker

Cash getting thicker (Thicker, thicker)

[Refrain]

That’s that thick, that’s that real shit

That’s that jelly, baby, champagne and cherry, baby

That’s that thick, that’s that ball drop

That’s that keep going, that’s that never stop

[Verse 1]

That’s that thick, that’s that na-na, that oochie coochie, la-la

Yeah, this that Fiji agua, candy girl, piñata

Hit it in the car and take you back to the casa

Bet I got you rock now, that thick all over that yacht now

Uh, that’s that Freaknik, that’s that 1996

That’s that moon Miami bass, twelve in the trunk, 808

Uh, that’s that Castro, eat that shit like Maestro’s

She say she on a diet, girl, you better not lose that ass, though[Refrain]

That’s that thick, that’s that real shit

That’s that jelly, n—a, that’s that really, n—a

That’s that thick, that’s that ball drop

That’s that keep going, that’s that never stop[Chorus]

Baby, that’s that thick

That’s that thick

Baby, that’s that thick

That’s that thick

Look at this shit[Verse 2]

Ooh, that’s that strawberry, that’s that grape and cherry

Ooh, this that Ginsu, cut that bitch like culinary

Ooh, that’s the bounce, spend my money, make it count

If it’s lost, then it get found, just keep dropping that shit down

That’s that summer, that’s them Hummers

That’s that, “Girl, give me your number”

That’s that Jordy, that’s that scholar, that I just got out of college

That’s that “I don’t do this usually,” “I don’t know what you do to me”

That “I don’t do this usually,” “I don’t know what you do to me” [Bridge]

Boy, you crazy, body mean, back it up like limousine

You gotta make a fold out to fit a magazine, right

Girl, look at your body, right

Boy, take this in slow, don’t let go

Tell me how bad you been wanting it

And hurry up, quick, ‘fore the moment ends

I like what I hear, might be sleeping in

Screaming, “Beyoncé,” chocolate ounces

Sit on that, bounce it, bounce it[Chorus]

Ass getting thicker

Cash getting thicker

Cash getting larger

He thought he was loving me good, I told him “Go harder” (Baby, that’s that thick)

Thought she was killing that shit, I told her “Go harder” (That’s that thick)

Look at this alkaline wrist ’cause I got that water (Baby, that’s that thick)

Ass getting thicker (That’s that thick)

Cash getting

Look at this shit[Outro]

Oh, baby, come feel me

Oh, baby, I’m all up in your mind (It’s all yours)

Come here, come here (Let’s make love)

Make love to your mind (I’m all up in your mind)

Make love to you (Make love to your mind)

Close your eyes (I’m all up in your mind)

I’ll breathe you in, I’ll think your thoughts

I’ll read your mind, I’ll read your mind (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “All Up in Your Mind” Lyrics

[Chorus]

I try to get all up in your mind

It stops at a crime that I wanna make you mine

I try to get all up in your mind

I’ll go and do the time if it means I’ll make you mine

My eyes, yeah, I really like your smile

It stops the time, yeah, I’ll stay here for a while

You give me that real good feeling that I need

Be careful what you ask for ’cause I just might comply

[Verse 1]

You need a real wild girl

You need me, all your demons, it’s gon’ take a little work

It’s absurd, but I’m gon’ say those three words

Yes, I do, I think it’s true, I just know I love you (I’ll make you mine, mine, mine)

Tell mama that I’d do it for you

Thе rider always want you, I’ll be groupie for you

It may hurt at first ‘causе I’ma make you work

Put me first is what you need, I know you’re gonna love me (I’ll make you mine, mine, mine)

[Chorus]

I try to get all up in your mind (All up in your mind)

Is my love a crime? ‘Cause I wanna make you mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)

I try to get all up in your mind (Yeah)

I’ll go and do the time if it means I’ll make you mine (Yeah)

My eyes, yeah, they really like your smile

It stops the time, yeah, I’ll stay here for a while

You give me that really good feeling that I need (I need it)

Why don’t you take the time to really notice me? (I’ll make you mine, mine, mine)[Verse 2]

You need a really wild one (You’re mine, you’re mine)

I knew that you can’t live without her

He know I’m a fucking problem

I knew that I could get it out of him (You’re mine, mine, mine)

I really love you (You know I love you)

Tell mama do it for you (You’re mine, mine, mine)

My eyes behold you, this kitty always want you

I’m the only one for you (You’re mine, mine, mine)[Chorus]

I try to get all up in your mind (All up in your mind)

It stops at a crime and I’m gonna make you mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)

I try to get all up in your mind (Yeah)

I’ll go and do the time if it means I’ll make you mine (Yeah)

My eyes, yeah, they really like your smile

It stops the time, yeah, I’ll stay here for a while

You give me that real good feeling that I need

Why don’t you take the time to really notice me? (I love it)

I try to get all up in your mind

It stops at a crime and I’m gonna make you mine

I try to get all up in your mind

Be careful what you ask for ’cause I just might comply

Beyoncé “America Has a Problem” Lyrics

[Intro]

America, America has a problem

[Verse]

Heard you got that D for me

Pray your love is deep for me

I’ma make you go weak for me

Make you wait a whole week for me

I see you watching, fiending

I know you want it, scheming

I know you need it, drug lord

You want it on you? Don’t I know

You need love, I need some too

Do you want this like it wants you?

[Refrain]

Know that booty gon’ do what it want to

Can’t hit it one time, multiple

I know you see these rack-rack-racks on me

Now come and get hi-i-i-i-i-igh

Twenty, forty, eighty out the trap, hit it with the rap

Put it on the map, then we right back (Mm)

Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh

Tony Montana with the racks

Ivy P on my bag, double G’s on my dash

N—a, I’m bad, I’m bad

Tell me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh[Pre-Chorus]

Boy, you can’t get higher than this, no

‘Cause love don’t get no higher than this, no, no[Chorus]

Grind (Grind)

Boy, you know I grind (Grind)

When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine (When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine)

You’re mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)

When I step on the scene, they

Can’t wait to back it up

Your ex-dealer dope, but it ain’t crack enough

I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land

Just know I roll with them goons in case you start acting familiar

This kind of love, big business, whole slab, I kill for [Pre-Chorus]

Boy, you can’t get higher than this, no (Higher)

‘Cause love don’t get no higher than this, no, no (Higher)[Chorus]

Grind (Grind)

Boy, you know I grind (Grind)

When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine (When I pull up these jeans, you’re mine)

You’re mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)

When I step on the scene, they

Can’t wait to back it up

Your ex-dealer dope, but it ain’t crack enough

I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land

Just know I roll with them goons in case you start acting familiar

This kind of love, big business, whole slab, I kill for[Refrain]

Know that booty gon’ do what it want to

Can’t hit it one time, multiple

I know you see these rack-rack-racks on me

Now come and get hi-i-i-i-i-igh

Twenty, forty, eighty out the trap, hit it with the rap

Put it on the map, then we right back (Mm)

Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh

Tony Montana with the racks

Double C’s on my bag , double G’s on my dash

N—a, I’m bad, I’m bad

Tell me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “Pure/Honey” Lyrics

[Intro: Kevin Aviance, Kevin Jz Prodigy & Beyoncé]

Cunt (Cunt to the feminine, what)

Cunt (Cunt to the feminine)

Cunty (Cunt to the feminine, what)

Cunty (Cunt to the feminine, what)

Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)

Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)

Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)

Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)

Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)

Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)

Cunty (Cunt, cunt, cunt, cunt)

Feminine to pussy cunt, feminine to pussy, what

(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, check my technique

(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, come and feel my technique (Prr, prr)

(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, you wanna feel my technique?

(Cunty, cunty, cunty) Uh, uh, it’s pure

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Bad bitches to the left

Money bitches to the right

You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night

Take it all off or just a little if you like, it’s pure (Uh)

It should cost a billion to look this good (Oh, yeah)

But she make it look еasy ’cause she got it (Check my tеchnique)

You can find the one when the tempo good (Wanna touch my technique)

Four, three, too fucking busy

That’s my technique

That’s my, that’s my, that’s my technique

Bad bitch, bisous

Right then left cheek, mwah

Ideas, my dear, that’s my technique, uh

Pretty girls to the floor[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Get your money, money, cunty, hunty

Don’t be funny with my money, honey

Don’t my girls look so yummy, yummy?

All the boys want my honey from me

It should cost a billion to look that good

But she make it look easy ’cause she got it

You can find the one when the tempo’s good

Four, three, I’m too fucking busy [Verse 2: Beyoncé]

Check my technique

I see you, you, too

Coming for my technique, uh

Bossy bitch, bisous

Right then left cheek, mwah

Future, renaissance

Study my technique, uh

All the pretty boys to the floor[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Uh, get your money, money, money, money

Don’t be funny with my money, honey

Don’t my girls look so yummy, yummy?

All ’em boys want my honey from me

Bad bitches to the left

Money bitches to the right

You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night

Take it all off or just a little if you like, earlier than that

It should cost a billion to look this—[Part II: HONEY][Intro: Beyoncé]

I see you want it and you’re coming for me

Don’t be funny with my money, honey

All my girls look so yummy, yummy

And all the boys want my honey from me

The devil’s on my shoulder (It’s taboo as you want it)

Nasty is my guilty pleasure (Nasty, nasty girl)

If you give this ass a squeeze (Give that ass a squeeze, baby)

It’s pretty how I’ll give you pleasure (Pretty, pretty hell)[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]

Once you get me piped up, baby, I won’t stop

Uh, I won’t stop ’til you say you had enough

Ride it like a rodeo when I’m on top, uh, uh[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I’ll get you stuck (Stuck), stuck in my love (Stuck in my love)

Stuck in my honey

Honey, honey, hon’

I’ll put the sweet (Sweet), sweet on your tongue (Sweet on your tongue)

Don’t it taste yummy? (Yummy)

Yummy, yummy, yum

Now stick it thick (Thick), honey and gold (Honey and gold)

Drip it all on me, yeah

Honey, honey, hon’

I’ll put the sweet (Sweet), sweet on your tongue (Sweet on your tongue)

Don’t it taste yummy? (Yummy)

Yummy, yummy, yum[Post-Chorus: Beyoncé]

Ooh, yeah, yeah (Yummy, yummy, yum)

Ooh, yeah, yeah (Yummy, yummy, yum)[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

You know it’s Friday night and I’m ready to drive

Throw me them keys, baby, let’s go

(It’s Friday night and I’m ready to drive)

(Throw me them keys, baby, let’s go)

We jump in the car, quarter tank of gas

World’s at war, low on cash

(We jump in the car, quarter tank of gas)

(World’s at war, low on cash)

I ain’t never felt a feeling like this

You’ve been in love, but not like this

Sweet, honey, sin, taste it on your lips

Up and down on it, light switch, click [Verse 1: Beyoncé]The devil’s on my shoulder (It’s taboo as you want it)Nasty is my guilty pleasure (Nasty, nasty girl)If you give this ass a squeeze (Give that ass a squeeze, baby)It’s pretty how I’ll give you pleasure (Pretty, pretty hell)[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]Once you get me piped up, baby, I won’t stopUh, I won’t stop ’til you say you had enoughRide it like a rodeo when I’m on top, uh, uh[Chorus: Beyoncé]I’ll get you stuck (Stuck), stuck in my love (Stuck in my love)Stuck in my honeyHoney, honey, hon’I’ll put the sweet (Sweet), sweet on your tongue (Sweet on your tongue)Don’t it taste yummy? (Yummy)Yummy, yummy, yumNow stick it thick (Thick), honey and gold (Honey and gold)Drip it all on me, yeahHoney, honey, hon’I’ll put the sweet (Sweet), sweet on your tongue (Sweet on your tongue)Don’t it taste yummy? (Yummy)Yummy, yummy, yum[Post-Chorus: Beyoncé]Ooh, yeah, yeah (Yummy, yummy, yum)Ooh, yeah, yeah (Yummy, yummy, yum)[Verse 2: Beyoncé]You know it’s Friday night and I’m ready to driveThrow me them keys, baby, let’s go(It’s Friday night and I’m ready to drive)(Throw me them keys, baby, let’s go)We jump in the car, quarter tank of gasWorld’s at war, low on cash(We jump in the car, quarter tank of gas)(World’s at war, low on cash)I ain’t never felt a feeling like thisYou’ve been in love, but not like thisSweet, honey, sin, taste it on your lipsUp and down on it, light switch, click [Outro: Moi Renee & Beyoncé]

Honey, Miss Honey

Miss Honey, Miss Honey

Honey, honey, hon’

Miss Honey, Miss Honey

Miss Honey, Miss Honey (Credit: Genius

Beyoncé “Summer Renaissance” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I wanna house you and make you take my name

I’m gonna spouse you and make you tat your ring

I’m gonna take you all the way

Baby, can I take you all the way?

[Refrain]

You sexy motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me

I just wanna thug you, the category is Bey

You gangster motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me

I just wanna touch you, I can feel it through those jeans

[Pre-Chorus]

Ah-ah-ah-oh (Ooh)

Boy, you never have a chance

If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance

Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance

Dance, dance, dance[Chorus]

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good , it’s so good

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good

(Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good)

(It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good) [Verse 2]

I wanna crush you, I won’t overanalyze

I’m gonna trust you even though we met tonight

But I’m gonna take you all the way

Baby, can I take you all the way?[Refrain]

You sexy motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me

I just wanna thug you, the category is Bey (You growin’ on me)

You gangster motherfucker, boy, you growin’ on me (You, you, you growin’ on me)

Black silicone and rubbers, I can feel it through those jeans (Growin’ on me, I)

[Verse 3]

I’m feeling way too loose to be tied down

Can you see my brain open wide now?

Come and get what I came for, hella night now

Know you love when I roleplay, who am I now?

I’m a doc, I’m a nurse, I’m a teacher

Dominate is the best way to beat ya

Sorry ’bout yesterday, now the sweet stuff

You a sweetie pie, come let me eat ya

(Fuck it up)[Pre-Chorus]

(Ooh)

Boy, you never have a chance

If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance

Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance

Dance, dance, dance[Chorus]

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good [Bridge]

Applause, a round of applause

Applause, a round of applause

Say I want, want, want, what I want, want, want

(I want, want, want what I want, want, want)

I want, want, want what I want, want, want

(I want, want, want what I want, want, want)

I want your touch, I want your feeling

(I want your touch, I want your feeling)

I want your love, I want your spirit

(I want your love, I want your spirit)

The more I want, the more I need it

(The more I want, the more I need it)

Need it

(Need it)

Versace, Bottega, Prada, Balenciaga

Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, collect your points, Beyoncé

So elegant and raunchy, this haute couture I’m flaunting

This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them shits in storage

I’m in my bag [Outro]

Ah-ooh

Ah-ooh

Ah-ooh (Credit: Genius

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.