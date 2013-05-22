Beyoncé Cancels Concerts To Relax on a Yacht in the South of France



It’s truly hard to ignore Beyoncé’s name in the press these days. The 31-year-old singer has been making headlines for her potential pregnancy (her hubby Jay-Z denies it, but many media outlets are still claiming it’s true), her Mrs. Carter Show world tour, and of course her lavish vacations. As a known lover of yachts, it’s no surprise that the second she had some downtime on her tour, Beyoncé flitted off to the South of France for some fun in the sun onboard a massive yacht with her husband Jay-Z in tow.

Just last week, she cancelled a show in Belgium citing dehydration and exhaustion, but our guess is now that she’s living the high life again she’s probably feeling a lot better. The power couple were joined by Beyoncé’s younger sister Solange and her boyfriend, music video director Alan Ferguson.

Just to give you a sense of how much this vacation must have cost, yachts of the size of the one that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were spotted on usually run upwards of $200,000 per week to charter.

For such high profile celebrities, it’s no surprise that their vacation of choice is on a yacht. Think about it—no paparazzi (unless photographers hijack the Coast Guard), no cars, and complete and utter privacy. We just wish we had the option of joining them!

Photo via Tumblr