You Need to See Beyoncé’s Reaction to Jay-Z Interrupting Her Mid-Song & Scaring Her

When Beyoncé is performing, nothing can make her break character—not a sneeze, not her ear bleeding, not a giant fan sucking up her hair. Actually, let’s edit that. Almost nothing can make her break character. That almost being her husband Jay-Z.

At a recent concert on their On The Run II Tour, Beyoncé was performing a cover of “Young Forever” from Jay-Z’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3 when she received an unwelcome surprise: her husband interrupting her and scaring her. A video fo the moment showed Beyoncé singing a beautiful note from the song’s verse over the angelic strums of harp when, out of nowhere, Jay-Z shouts, “Beautiful!” Beyoncé then looks at him startled before laughing and continuing with the song.

Naturally, the moment went viral on Twitter, with many BeyHive members comparing Jay-Z’s gravelly voice to cartoon characters, such as Courage the Cowardly Dog and Old Man Jenkins from SpongeBob Squarepants. Others simply called out Jay-Z for ruining a beautiful moment for both Bey and the crowd.

From the looks of it, Beyoncé wasn’t too upset by Jay-Z interrupting her. But let’s just way to see what she does to him in return.