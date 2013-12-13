Beyoncé Looks Modern and Fabulous In This Abstract Rachel Pally Gown

In case you weren’t aware, Beyoncé is the big talk of the day. She dropped a surprise release of her fifth studio album, a “visual record” dubbed “Beyoncé,” and essentially broke the Internet. But before that happened, she wore this dress.

The long-sleeved, floor-length dress with a zig-zagging black-on-gold print is the creation of Los Angeles-based designer Rachel Pally, which Beyoncé accessorized with little more than a black bowler hat and a few stray curls that frame her face. And we found the dress! While the long-sleeved version is sold out, there’s a super-chic halter, scoop-back iteration on Pally’s website for $233.



“I love seeing Beyoncé in Rachel Pally! She is such a glamorous, talented, gorgeous, powerful woman,” the designer tells StyleCaster. “I just love her style. She is not afraid to take fashion risks and is the epitome of the Rachel Pally woman. Beyoncé is sexy and dynamic but also relaxed and comfortable in her skin.”

Head to RachelPally.com to shop the Romanni dress now!