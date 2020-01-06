Uh, Beyoncé Gave Quentin Tarantino a Death Glare at the Golden Globes & Fans Think They Have Beef

We wouldn’t want to be on Queen Bey’s bad side. Fans think Beyoncé and Quentin Tarantino feuded at the Golden Globes 2020 after the “Formation” singer gave the director an intense glare as he passed by her chair. The moment happened when Tarantino won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As the director got up to accept his award, he walked past Beyoncé and Jay-Z who sat a nearby table. Video of the moment shows Tarantino squeezing by Bey as she looks behind her, scoots in her chair and gives him a look.

After the moment, fans took to Twitter to ask if Beyoncé has “beef” with the Kill Bill director, which, if true, would be the most random Hollywood feud we’d ever heard. “DID BEYONCÉ JUST GLARE AT TARANTINO???? QUEEN!!!!! WE STAN,” one user wrote. Another added, “Beyoncé has beef with Quentin now I think #GoldenGlobes.”

Many viewers also compared the moment to when Lady Gaga won a Golden Globe for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016. As the “Bad Romance” singer got up to accept her award, she scooted by Leonardo DiCaprio who gave her a meme-worthy, confused look when she pushed in his chair.

Look, whether Bey and Taranino have beef or not, there’s no denying that the Golden Globes are awfully cramped. The Hollywood Foreign Press packs celebrities together, and almost every star who wins an award has to have an awkward moment with another celebrity as they make their way to the stage. That being said, we would never scoot in Beyoncé’s chair for her.

Though she lost her Golden Globe for Best Original Song (which ultimately went to Elton John’s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” for Rocketman), the multi-Grammy winner looked just fine with her husband, Jay-Z. The couple made a surprise appearance at the Globes during Kate McKinnon’s speech for Ellen DeGeneres.

“@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They’re waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them?” Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, who attended the Golden Globes, tweeted at the time.