Beyoncé Would Like Everyone to Calm TF Down—According To Her Publicist

Welp, we’ve pissed off the Queen. Beyoncé’s publicist just responded to that viral NBA video, and the Beyhive clearly needs to get it together. It all started so innocently, but things quickly spiraled out of control. Here’s what happened. Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, blessed the world with their presence at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Now, we all know that Blue, Rumi, and Sir’s mama doesn’t enjoy being out and about among us commoners, so we should have been on our best behavior collectively. Unfortunately, that did not happen. During the game, Nicole Curran, who’s married to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob leaned over to ask Jay-Z a question. When she leaned in, Bey seemed to be concentrating on the game, and she did look a bit perturbed that the woman was invading her personal space. Unfortunately, that innocent little clip blew TF up–and not in a good way.

We get it. We’ve all been on edge about the Queen’s husband and his past antics since 2016’s Lemonade. However, this wasn’t a “Hold Up” moment. Most fans commented on the clip jokingly saying things like, “Imagine choosing to talk to Jay Z over Beyoncé.” Other’s laughed at Bey’s annoyed face.

However, some members of Bey’s hive took it way too far.

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne spoke to Curran shortly after the incident saying, “Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the ‘incident’ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop.”

Honestly, this is awful and if you did something like this; then therapy is what you need to be focused on. Since Bey is notoriously quiet and private, her longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure stepped in to get the Beyhive back in formation. Posting a stunning photo of Bey and Jay from the On the Run II tour, Noel-Schure said,

I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you. 🐝 🐝 🐝

The world is already in shambles. Let’s not make it worse.

Plus, Beyoncé could cancel The Lion King if we keep acting up.