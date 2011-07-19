Beyonce Proves That She’s No Label Snob On New Album Cover

If you go by Beyonc‘s recent music video credits and editorial shoots alone, you’d think that she’d never be caught dead in a look that wasn’t from a fancy design house. Let’s reminisce, shall we? She was decked out in Givenchy for the covers of Dazed & Confused and her single for Run The World (Girls), she rocked McQueen, Gareth Pugh and Jean Paul Gaultier in said single’s video, and girl even walked in Tom Ford‘s Spring 2011 runway show.

But, when it came for choosing her looks for the cover of her new album 4, Bey’s creative team shied away from household name luxury brands. Instead, they chose to feature little-known French designers Alexandre Vauthier and Maxime Simoens, according to The New York Times.

We’re used to seeing Beyonc wearing haute couture and pieces from high-end labels, but her straight-off-the-runway outfits sometimes look like they’re wearing her, instead of the other way around. In choosing indie designers for her glossy album sleeve (one of which is an FIT student!) it seems that Bey has finally figured out how to make high fashion work for her.

“It was important to Beyonc that the choice of clothing not be about the brand but about the quality of the work,” her creative director Jenke-Ahmed Tailly told the Times, and we couldn’t agree more. Although, if Bey is backing you and are known for your craftsmanship, you won’t be an “unknown” for much longer — Vogue will probably be knocking down your door in no time.

Above: A fur look by Alexandre Vauthier. Below: A purple dress by Maxime Simoens.