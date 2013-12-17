StyleCaster
Shop the Printed Leotard from Beyoncé's 'Pretty Hurts' Video

Shop the Printed Leotard from Beyoncé’s ‘Pretty Hurts’ Video

There has been much talk about “Pretty Hurts,” the song and video that open Beyoncé’s self-titled fifth studio album, which came out last Friday. In the clip, Bey plays a tortured pageant queen who goes to great lengths to keep herself looking, well, pretty—including a battle with bulimia and a seeming addiction to exercise. But there’s one thing that goes without saying: Queen Bey looks great.

Beyonce Pretty Hurts

During part of the video, when she’s at home exercising, Bey wears a striking printed leotard-and-legging combination, which she tops off with a thick metallic belt. The star’s workout duds are by hip Australian swim/leisurewear brand We Are Handsome, and we figured out where you can nab him.

The Hideaway Leggings, covered in an idyllic scene set on a remote beach, go for $287 on We Are Handsome’s website. Bey’s exact top is sold out (no surprise there), but there’s a really cute zip-front swimsuit in the exact same pattern for $343.

We love the idea of lounging by the pool while wearing a pool; and if a beach escape isn’t an option right now, the leggings would look cute with a billowy black silk button-up and a pair of ankle boots. Happy shopping!

beyonce pretty hurts 1 beyonce pretty hurts 2

