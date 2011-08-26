Beyonce Premiers Video for New Ballad 1+1

I’m a huge Beyonc fan. I’m not ashamed to say it.

She is an icon of style and beauty—always graceful and humble when she has no reason to be. You just HAVE to love her.

But first and foremost, she is an artist. A chart topping, Grammy toting powerhouse who can always be relied upon for thatmake me feel like a powerful woman anthem (“Single Ladies” & “Run The World (Girls)“)—not to mention produce some of the most iconic music videos in history. I practiced those “Single Ladies” dance moves for weeks. There is no better performer.

She is one of the reasons we still bother to watch music videos anymore and why many waited poised by their computers last night for the premiere of, “1+1.”

While I am always a fan, I must saywhen it comes to her ballads, I normally cannot stand more than a minute of the wailing. After the last debacle “Best Thing I Never Had” her stock dropped a bit in my eyes. While I enjoyed the sound, it’s quite difficult to takes lyrics such as, “Oh, I bet it sucks to be you right now” seriously. Especially sung in such earnest. I think I giggled when I heard it.

“1+1” off her new album4, unfortunately had the same effect. But you decide for yourself. Beyonc herself with Laurent Briet and Ed Burke directed the video. She describes it as “the story of love at its best,” according herwebsite.

I’m confused on that one…but still, entertained. Go ‘head B.