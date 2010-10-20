Beyonce Pregnant – We Picked Baby Names!

In what is perhaps one of my favorite NYC anthems, Jay-Z raps, Hello Brooklyn, if we had a daughter guess what Im a call her, Brooklyn Carter. Well see if he stays true to his word because if the rumors are true, then it looks like in about nine months (give or take a few) the music world will have a new heir to the throne. Reports surfaced today that musics royal couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z are expecting their first child. Beyonce pregnant? We can’t wait to see how she booty shakes when she’s with child.

Sasha Fierce, B, Hova (whatever you call them) for two people with so many nicknames, its only natural to wonder what Beyonce and Jay-Z will actually end up calling their own child. So how did we decide to solve the baby name question? We took it to Twitter of course! After asking our @StyleCaster followers to come up with their most creative baby name for the duo, our fellow Tweeters had some more than interesting suggestions. Scroll through some of our favorites below, along with our personal commentary and be sure to leave your own suggestions in the comments!

@JillianCrago BOSS RT [Fitting, considering this kid will be a lot of people’s boss from the moment he/she is born.]

@TheRoadTested Destiny’s child. [Say my name, say my name. Sorry, we just had to go there.]

@ChiSunshine Beatz

@SidewalkHustle Brooklyn [Like the song says!]

@love2photograph Beyonce and JayZ should name their child Andre or Andrea [I guess we didn’t specify originality?]

@DreUku Sasha Fierce Carter!….named after mama [My personal fave! I’m not biased or anything.]

@AriSGoldberg Bonnie (girl) or Clyde (boy) [All I need in this life of sin…]

@bebebel Beyonce and Jay-Z’s baby should be named Beyon-Z. lame. [Well at least you admit it.]

@AbukJoseph well he does say on his song if he has a daughter her name would be Brooklyn Carter [Ok I think we have a consensus here.]

@Cassiefree Jayonce!! [Jay-Z + Beyonce = Jayonce.]

@dchouliara BB after billionaire baby [$You speak the truth$]

@JessicaAnnLo If they have twins they can call them Hip and Hop [We can hear the taunting from the playground already.]

@stephsusername Dereonce! [Keepin the family name alive!]

@assuntacatalano JB [We think Justin Bieber already has dibs on that one…]