Beyonce Pregnant! Can You Guess Which Editor Has Over 4,000 Pairs Of Shoes?

Beyonce Knowles. Photo: Kevin Mazur, WireImage

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Beyonce is prego! I don’t know why this makes me happy. (NY Post)

Our favorite Gleeks Rachel (Lea Michele), Finn (Cory Monteith), and Quinn (Dianna Agron) got all sexed up for the cover of November’s GQ. Somewhere, a Britney Spears-style sex riot is breaking out, and Sue Sylvester is not happy about it. (Refinery29)

Due to trademark disputes (and not crotch-flashing fashions) Jersey Shore gem JWOWW’s clothing line, Filthy Couture, will not go into production. You can’t see it, but I’m doing a celebratory fist pump. (Styleite)

Vogue Nippon editor and constant street style subject Anna Dello Russo admits to having 4,000 pairs of shoes and would pick a limitless closet over love. On her short-lived marriage in 1966, ADR replied, “He said, ‘Isn’t there some closet space for me?’ And I said, ‘No.'” Ladies and Gents, the woman is living, breathing, fashion. Plus, a peek on her crazy W spread! (Fashionologie)

Even in death, Alexander McQueen soars above the rest – his $39,000 gold booties ranked as the highest haute heels measuring up to 15 centimeters. Honorable mentions went to Nicholas Kirkwood, Christian Louboutin and Alex Wang. (WSJ)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!

RT @bryanboy Oh. Just occurred to me that it’s the 6th year anniversary of my blog. Yippee Happy anniversary, you fabulous man!

RT @Fashionista_com http://twitpic.com/2za4vt – The $2 mill Victoria Secret bra. That is some serious bling for your boobage right there.

RT @bunnyBISOUS [Julia Frakes] Overwhelmed. Suddenly seven publication obligations today…w/ a side of video production? And two interviews? Coming right up. #KNOCKonWOOD You know that episode of “I Love Lucy” with the candy and the conveyor belt? #MeToo

RT @fashionherald Of course, a Gaga section. Poker face suit, VMA performance look, and flag bikini from Telephone. Take your pick. http://yfrog.com/028qnej Was the meat dress not approved?

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Were you this cool when you were 9? From her braided-into-a-heart hair to her bejeweled lips, youngin’ Willow Smith is a style icon in the making in her new video for her single, “Whip My Hair.”