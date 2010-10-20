Beyonce Pregnant! Can You Guess Which Editor Has Over 4,000 Pairs Of Shoes?

Beyonce Knowles. Photo: Kevin Mazur, WireImage
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Beyonce is prego! I don’t know why this makes me happy. (NY Post)
- Our favorite Gleeks Rachel (Lea Michele), Finn (Cory Monteith), and Quinn (Dianna Agron) got all sexed up for the cover of November’s GQ. Somewhere, a Britney Spears-style sex riot is breaking out, and Sue Sylvester is not happy about it. (Refinery29)
- Due to trademark disputes (and not crotch-flashing fashions) Jersey Shore gem JWOWW’s clothing line, Filthy Couture, will not go into production. You can’t see it, but I’m doing a celebratory fist pump. (Styleite)
- Vogue Nippon editor and constant street style subject Anna Dello Russo admits to having 4,000 pairs of shoes and would pick a limitless closet over love. On her short-lived marriage in 1966, ADR replied, “He said, ‘Isn’t there some closet space for me?’ And I said, ‘No.'” Ladies and Gents, the woman is living, breathing, fashion. Plus, a peek on her crazy W spread! (Fashionologie)
- Even in death, Alexander McQueen soars above the rest – his $39,000 gold booties ranked as the highest haute heels measuring up to 15 centimeters. Honorable mentions went to Nicholas Kirkwood, Christian Louboutin and Alex Wang. (WSJ)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
- RT @bryanboy Oh. Just occurred to me that it’s the 6th year anniversary of my blog. Yippee Happy anniversary, you fabulous man!
- RT @Fashionista_com http://twitpic.com/2za4vt – The $2 mill Victoria Secret bra. That is some serious bling for your boobage right there.
- RT @bunnyBISOUS [Julia Frakes] Overwhelmed. Suddenly seven publication obligations today…w/ a side of video production? And two interviews? Coming right up. #KNOCKonWOOD You know that episode of “I Love Lucy” with the candy and the conveyor belt? #MeToo
- RT @fashionherald Of course, a Gaga section. Poker face suit, VMA performance look, and flag bikini from Telephone. Take your pick. http://yfrog.com/028qnej Was the meat dress not approved?
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Were you this cool when you were 9? From her braided-into-a-heart hair to her bejeweled lips, youngin’ Willow Smith is a style icon in the making in her new video for her single, “Whip My Hair.”