An Inside Look at Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Style

An Inside Look at Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Style

Photo: Getty

Update, May 10: Beyoncé’s done it again. Late last night, the singer posted a series of Instagrams of her in a yellow silk cardigan, a fitted black dress, and a black wide-brim hat, all posted in front of a turquoise curtain. One of the three posts is a video slideshow of her in various poses, because why the hell not? Since uploading said video, it’s garnered just short of 3 million views, which leads us to believe more people probably looked at Beyonce’s Instagram in the last night than watched the news. See them all below:

18443508 453958071619801 5330313014316892160 n An Inside Look at Beyoncés Pregnancy Style

Credit: Instagram | @beyonce

18444274 2010831672478485 4791275892611481600 n An Inside Look at Beyoncés Pregnancy Style

Credit: Instagram | @beyonce

18298357 836530813162415 7477968705821868032 n An Inside Look at Beyoncés Pregnancy Style

Credit: Instagram | @beyonce

Pregnant? Ever plan to be pregnant? Know someone who’s pregnant? Ever heard of pregnancy? Well, this post’s for you. In case you haven’t heard, Beyoncé’s pregnant. News flash, right? And she’s been styling her pregnancy belly (hello, twins!) with everything that screams “Beyoncé” and nothing that whispers, well, anything at all. She’s bringing it at level 100 on the daily, and if you thought she was the type to just slink around in jeans and an oversize T-shirt and call it a day, you were sorely wrong.

OK, there was the time she took in an NBA All-Star Game in jeans and a tee, but she topped it off with a silk kimono, stilettos, and an actual Gucci fan, so—that doesn’t really count. Bey has been wearing the most extra outfits of her whole life in the past couple of months since dropping news of her impending babies, and she clearly isn’t going to let a pesky little thing like a baby bump get in the way of high fashion. Ahead, behold the beauty that is Beyoncé’s pregnancy style.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Obviously, we have to start at the source: Here's the day that changed everything, a.k.a. the day Beyoncé announced her second pregnancy on Instagram.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce

For any haters who might argue this isn't a good example of style, we would remind you that you should only be so lucky as to have style like this.

Photo: instagram

One last one from the shoot, because we can't help ourselves. Girl, slay. 

Photo: instagram

And then there was the emerald green, tight AF dress to show off that bump.

Tell us, did you wear or do you plan to wear this kind of dress while pregnant? Just wondering.

No one has ever looked hotter in a velvet minidress, pregnant or no.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce

I mean, HAVE YOU EVER?!

And again, with a little story to go with.

One more, bc Bey was clearly feeling herself and who are we to stand in the way of greatness?

Photo: instagram / @beyonce

I mean, a Gucci fan to take in an NBA All-Star Game?? STOP. IT.

Photo: Getty

And that's how you win a Grammy.

Photo: Getty

x2.

Photo: Getty

It's actually too much, but we also want more.

Photo: instagram / @weloversize

Sup.

Photo: instagram

Dead.

Photo: instagram

