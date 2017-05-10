An Inside Look at Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Style

Update, May 10: Beyoncé’s done it again. Late last night, the singer posted a series of Instagrams of her in a yellow silk cardigan, a fitted black dress, and a black wide-brim hat, all posted in front of a turquoise curtain. One of the three posts is a video slideshow of her in various poses, because why the hell not? Since uploading said video, it’s garnered just short of 3 million views, which leads us to believe more people probably looked at Beyonce’s Instagram in the last night than watched the news. See them all below:

Pregnant? Ever plan to be pregnant? Know someone who’s pregnant? Ever heard of pregnancy? Well, this post’s for you. In case you haven’t heard, Beyoncé’s pregnant. News flash, right? And she’s been styling her pregnancy belly (hello, twins!) with everything that screams “Beyoncé” and nothing that whispers, well, anything at all. She’s bringing it at level 100 on the daily, and if you thought she was the type to just slink around in jeans and an oversize T-shirt and call it a day, you were sorely wrong.

OK, there was the time she took in an NBA All-Star Game in jeans and a tee, but she topped it off with a silk kimono, stilettos, and an actual Gucci fan, so—that doesn’t really count. Bey has been wearing the most extra outfits of her whole life in the past couple of months since dropping news of her impending babies, and she clearly isn’t going to let a pesky little thing like a baby bump get in the way of high fashion. Ahead, behold the beauty that is Beyoncé’s pregnancy style.